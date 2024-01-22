KEY POINTS Binance Coin (BNB) emerged as the cryptocurrency with the most unfavorable sentiment in 2023

In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem, each digital asset crafts its unique story, eliciting a wide array of sentiments within the community of crypto enthusiasts and investors. Amidst this diversity, one standout performer is the dog-themed altcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has notably surpassed Bitcoin, the global leader in terms of market capitalization, in generating positive online discussions.

The Shib Army constitutes a fervent and committed community of Shiba Inu supporters and investors, renowned for their proactive engagement and fervent advocacy within the cryptocurrency realm and broader digital asset landscape.

Their pivotal role in the success of the Shiba Inu ecosystem is duly acknowledged by the project's development team.

This recognition is substantiated by recent empirical findings from a comprehensive study conducted by Coinwire, the platform dedicated to covering cryptocurrency news and information. The study showed SHIB as one of the standout cryptocurrencies that garnered substantial positive discussions across various social media platforms throughout the year 2023.

While the most favorable conversations on social media during that period were dominated by Tether (USDT), Solana, and Uniswap, all of which witnessed an impressive 88% positive discourse, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shared the spotlight with Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally.

"The 'positive sentiment toward crypto in 2023,' serves as evidence of a robust recovery after the tumultuous bear market of 2022, which had rendered several cryptocurrency companies insolvent," Coinwire head of research Chris Nguyen told International Business Times.

"This resurgence has sparked favorable discussions on social media and instilled optimism among investors. Notably, major companies and financial institutions are persistently adopting and integrating blockchain technology, providing further validation for the potential of cryptocurrencies," he added.

The executive also explained that the rise in positive online discussions of Shiba Inu could be attributed to its layer-2 scalability solution, Shibarium.

"The anticipated surge in Shiba Inu's value in 2024 is attributed to the emergence of Shibarium. Additionally, the overall positive trends in the cryptocurrency market, coupled with a favorable sentiment toward altcoins, are poised to have a constructive impact on online discussions surrounding Shiba Inu. These factors collectively contribute to a positive outlook for Shiba Inu's value in the upcoming year," the head of research added.

"We appreciate the recognition for Shib. It's a testament to the growing diversity of discussions in the crypto space, and we remain focused on providing a reliable and innovative platform for our users," Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the X handle @LucieShib told International Business Times when asked for her comment on the recent study by Coinwire.

Furthermore, the study's findings shed light on additional insights within the cryptocurrency landscape.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB), the native digital currency of Binance, the world's foremost centralized cryptocurrency exchange platform based on trading volume, emerged as the cryptocurrency with the most unfavorable sentiment in 2023.

It registered a significant 32% of negative online discussions, indicative of the challenges and criticisms it faced throughout the year.

In addition, Bitcoin garnered an impressive 75% of positive online discussions, underscoring its enduring popularity and market sentiment. However, it did encounter a proportionate 25% of negative online discussions, reflecting the ongoing debates and diverse viewpoints within the crypto community.

As of 12:23 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was actively trading at a price of $0.0000000009231, accompanied by a noteworthy 24-hour trading volume amounting to $115,680,203.

This recent price movement signifies a notable 3.17% downswing in SHIB's valuation over the preceding 24-hour period, while it also reflects a 5.33% decrease in value over the course of the past seven days.

CoinMarketCap data further illuminates Shiba Inu's current position within the crypto market, as it boasts a circulating supply of 589,281,582,686,856 SHIB while commanding a market capitalization of $5,439,919,068. These figures underscore Shiba Inu's ongoing presence and relevance in the cryptocurrency landscape.