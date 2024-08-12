Vice President Kamala Harris made a much-anticipated return to San Francisco on Sunday, marking her first visit since clinching the Democratic nomination.

The event, held at the historic Fairmont Hotel, drew a star-studded crowd, including tech billionaires, prominent CEOs, and political figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and Congressional candidate Lateefah Simon.

The event was attended by approximately 700 people, with ticket prices ranging from $3,300 to $500,000, CBS News reported.

Political analysts said that Harris's visit was primarily focused on fundraising, as she is expected to secure California comfortably in the election. The funds raised, estimated at over $12 million, will likely be directed toward campaign efforts in crucial battleground states.

This will contribute to the record-breaking $310 million raised by the campaign in July alone, with $36 million coming in within 24 hours of Harris selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Describing the gathering as both "exciting and surreal," longtime Harris supporter Steve Phillips said there was a reunion-like atmosphere among those who have supported Harris over the years.

"For those of us who have been on this journey with Kamala, it felt like a homecoming," said Phillips, who has known Harris for 25 years and backed her in her campaigns for San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General.

Phillips recounted the emotional moment of reuniting with Harris after years apart.

"Seeing her in this context was very moving," he said, expressing pride in Harris's presidential run.

Harris spoke to the crowd for about 30 minutes, addressing key issues such as Roe v. Wade, economic policies, and domestic challenges.

She also reflected on her shared history with Newsom and spoke about their joint efforts in advancing LGBTQ+ rights in San Francisco, a legacy now under threat.

Harris departed for Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon, having re-energized her base and significantly bolstered her campaign's financial resources.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches next week, where Harris is expected to formally accept the party's nomination, the campaign's financial strength is likely to play a crucial role in the general election.

While Harris headlined Sunday's fundraiser, Walz did not attend, having returned to Minnesota after a campaign rally in Las Vegas. He is scheduled to make several appearances on the East Coast next week, furthering the campaign's outreach efforts in key regions.