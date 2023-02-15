Kylie Jenner celebrated her Valentine's Day with her bestie, Youtuber Stassie Karanikolaou. The 25-year-old reality star shared a set of photos where they both can be seen hugging and kissing.

Jenner, who called it quits with her long-time partner and rapper Travis Scott, shared the fun photos on Instagram on Tuesday. Jenner and Karanikolaou were wearing matching black leather jackets and posing together on a basketball court.

One photo showed Jenner whispering something in Karanikolaou's ears, while another showed her kissing her bestie.

"Forever valentine," Jenner captioned the post.

Jenner broke up with Scott last month. The split was nothing new for the couple as they were in an on-and-off relationship since 2017. Jenner shares two kids — 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire — with the 30-year-old rapper.

The latest split came after they rekindled their romance in February 2020.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told Us Weekly, adding the former couple was planning to remain friends even after the split. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again, off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

The couple reportedly broke up because their lifestyles were different.

"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," another source said, ETOnline reported. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."

Jenner and Karanikolaou had been friends since the age of 13. They first met at a bookstore and then again at a mutual friend's house for a sleepover during middle school.

"We know too much about each other," Karanikolaou said about her friendship with Jenner in an interview with Bustle in 2021. "We're stuck with each other forever."