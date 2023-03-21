KEY POINTS The iPhone 15 Pro models may feature new buttons with a solid-state design, according to leaks

The iPhone 15's base and Plus models may still have standard volume buttons and a mute switch

The next-generation iPhone Pro models will have thinner bezels around the display, leaked images show

Alleged images of the iPhone 15 Pro models have surfaced online, revealing their potential new features ahead of their release later this year.

The leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders allegedly depicting the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro. International Business Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the pictures.

Based on the images, the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a unified volume button, a departure from the standard separate buttons for volume up and volume down, according to MacRumors.

Another possible new feature is that the mute switch may become a mute button that can be pressed to turn the iPhone's ringer on or off.

Leaks suggested that the new buttons would feature a solid-state design. Instead of physically moving, they would provide haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of movement, the tech outlet noted.

However, the base and Plus variants of the iPhone 15 would still come with two physical volume buttons and a mute switch, based on the CAD images.

Meanwhile, consumer tech reviewer Sonny Dickson uploaded a picture on his Twitter account showing the alleged front glass panels for the iPhone 15 series.

The image revealed that the next generation of iPhones Pro models would have thinner bezels around the display.

A previous tweet by leaker Ice Universe, who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past, claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be record-breaking as they could have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone at 1.55 millimeters, beating Xiaomi 13's 1.61 millimeters. The new feature could potentially result in an Apple Watch-like appearance.

Previous leaks regarding the iPhone 15 series claimed that the standard iPhone 15 would be a 6.1-inch phone, while the Plus variant will be larger at 6.7 inches. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could be 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, according to MacRumors.

All iPhone 15 models will reportedly have the Dynamic Island feature, which is currently only in the iPhone 14 Pro versions. The upcoming iPhone lineup may also have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

Other potential new features include the Periscope zoom lens technology for iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E a titanium frame and increased RAM for both Pro models.

The iPhone 15 models would still be powered by Qualcomm modem chips instead of Apple's in-house 5G modem.

In 2022, eight of the top 10 best-selling smartphones were iPhones.

Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker showed that the iPhone 13 was the top-selling smartphone, constituting 28% of total iPhone sales last year.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also made history when it became the first Pro Max variant to exceed the sales of its Pro and base models, despite being released only in September 2022.