KEY POINTS The iPhone 15 models will be in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 models

Apple will still use Qualcomm's 5G modem chips rather than its in-house chips

A dark-red color option might be available for the iPhone 15 Pro models

The release of the iPhone 15 series is well over a half year away, but rumors about the features of the next generation of iPhone–even when Apple generally does not talk about it–have already surfaced.

Many new features and changes, as well as a few similarities, are expected for the iPhone 15 lineup, including a titanium frame, USB-C ports and more, according to a report by MacRumors released Tuesday.

Here are 10 features that are rumored to be included in the upcoming iPhone 15 models.

1. 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes

According to the outlet, four iPhone 15 models in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 models are expected to come out in September. The standard iPhone 15 will reportedly be a 6.1-inch phone, while the iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch model. The Pro version will possibly have both the 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes, MacRumors reported.

2. Dynamic Island for all models

The "Dynamic Island" is currently only available for the Pro versions of iPhone 14. However, all versions of the iPhone 15 will reportedly have the feature, which has almost everything including Air Pods connection and battery status, iPhone charging status, low battery alert, incoming calls and media playback for music and podcasts, among others.

3. USB-C port

MacRumors also said that a USB-C port is expected to be featured for all of the iPhone 15 models instead of a Lightning port. But while the USB-C port on standard iPhone 15 models will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds like Lightning, the one on the iPhone 15 Pro models will have support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

4. Periscope zoom lens

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly feature the Periscope zoom lens technology, which offers optical zoom capabilities that exceed those possible with a standard telephoto lens, allowing for 5x or even 10x optical zoom. The iPhone's zoom capabilities would be significantly enhanced, according to the outlet, as current models are limited to only 3x zoom.

5. Qualcomm modem chips

As for similar features, Apple will still use Qualcomm's 5G modem chips for the 2023 iPhone 15 lineup as its in-house modem chips are not quite ready. Previously, Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon previously hinted that Apple might use its in-house modem chips but only starting in 2024 for iPhone 16.

MacRumors said that the whole iPhone 15 lineup will use the same Qualcomm modem chip, likely the X70, which reportedly offers improved AI for faster processing speeds, better coverage range, improved signal, lower latency and up to 60% improved power efficiency.

6. Wi-Fi 6E standard

According to leaked iPhone 15 Wi-Fi chip diagrams cited by MacRumors, Apple is upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, but only for the iPhone 15 Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 models will continue to use Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6E reportedly offers more bandwidth and provides faster connectivity speeds, lower latency and increased capacity.

7. A-Series chips

The iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, manufactured based on TSMC's 3nm process.

The previous three Apple Silicon chips, the A14 Bionic, A15 Bionic and A16 Bionic, were all fabricated using a 5nm process, according to 9to5Mac. The smaller the "nanometer" fabrication size, which represents the distance between transistors on the chip, the better the performance and efficiency, the outlet explained.

8. Titanium frame

Instead of Apple's stainless steel frames, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame.

According to an earlier report by MacRumors citing technology analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with a titanium frame.

9. Increased RAM

Another improved feature of the iPhone 15 Pro models is a likely increase of the RAM to 8GB, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce reported last month. Standard models, meanwhile, will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM.

10. Dark red color option

An unnamed source told 9to5Mac that Apple is planning a new dark red color option for iPhone 15 Pro, much like Apple's offering of special edition colors every year for Pro models.

The outlet said that Apple tests different colors of new iPhone models before they are released. So given the rumored transition to titanium, Apple will also need to perfect the coating process of the titanium material.

Other new features that may arrive with the iPhone 15 models, particularly the Pro versions, include ultra-thin curved bezels, solid-state buttons, a mute button as well as an improved LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony, according to Kuo.

Whatever comes out for the next iPhone lineup, it's certainly something to look forward to.