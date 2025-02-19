KEY POINTS Davis supposedly claimed that he sent money to Karina Milei

Davis denied the report through a spokesperson, saying it was a "politically motivated attack" against Milei

Milei's office previously denied the president's involvement in the $LIBRA project launch

A co-creator of the now-controversial LIBRA cryptocurrency has allegedly claimed they were able to "control" Argentine President Javier Milei through payments he supposedly sent to the latter's sister.

The LIBRA token saga has just become messier than it already was after CoinDesk reported Tuesday that leaked text messages revealed Hayden Davis, and CEO of Kelsier Ventures and a co-creator of the digital coin, allegedly sent money to Karina Milei, a powerful figure in the Milei government.

Leaked messages show $LIBRA co-creator gloating

"I control that n****," Davis reportedly wrote in one of several text messages reviewed by the outlet. The messages were reportedly sent in mid-December, ahead of the LIBRA launch.

"I send $$ to his sister and he signs whatever I say and does what I want," Davis claimed, as per a screenshot of text messages that CoinDesk said were obtained from a source close to the situation who asked not to be identified.

It appeared Davis was speaking with another individual involved in the token's launch as the other person suggested that the team can ask the Argentine president to tweet about the project "and meet in person and do promo."

Davis decries "politically motivated attack"

Michael Padovano, a spokesperson for Davis, said the latter doesn't have a record of the messages on his phone.

"Recent media reports claiming I paid President Javier Milei or his sister, Karina Milei, to launch the Libra memecoin are completely false," Davis said in a statement.

He denied making any payments, reiterating that the siblings did not ask for any payment and "their only concern was ensuring proceeds from Libra would benefit Argentina's people and economy."

"This is nothing more than a politically motivated attack on President Milei," the statement added.

Milei denies involvement, faces lawsuit

The Milei government previously denied that the president had any involvement in the launch of the crypto asset that surged to a $4 billion market cap before plunging dramatically to around $200 million within two days.

The president's office did admit that he met with representatives of the KIP Protocol, which launched LIBRA, but reiterated that Milei was not directly involved in the project.

However, Argentine lawyers have filed a fraud lawsuit against Milei over his promotion of the LIBRA coin, which he did on X, before removing the post shortly. His office also said an investigation has been launched into the project.

Milei has yet to release a statement on the latest development regarding Davis's alleged claims.