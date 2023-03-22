KEY POINTS Tomorrow x Together will headline the Lollapalooza music festival to be held in August in Chicago

TXT is the first K-pop group to ever headline the festival

Other South Korean artists set to perform include NewJeans, DPR Live and The Rose

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) has made another historic achievement in its career.

The South Korean boy band, composed of members Yeonjun, Taehyun, Soobin, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai, is set to headline the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in August alongside Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975 and Karol G.

TXT is the first-ever K-pop group to headline the event, according to Soompi. Last year, the five-member band also made history as the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza.

More than 170 artists are slated to perform at the music festival to be held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, from Aug. 3 to 6, as seen in the lineup unveiled by organizers via Instagram Tuesday night.

Other artists set to perform include Fred Again, Noah Kahan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, Lil Yachty, Sabrina Carpenter, Niki, Tom Odell, Isabel Larosa, Danielle Powder, Christian Gates, and many more.

Several other South Korean or South Korea-based music artists will be performing at the event, including DPR Live, DPR Ian and the indie-rock band The Rose, who recently performed at the 2023 Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile.

NewJeans — a five-member girl group under Hybe sublabel Ador that debuted in July last year — is also set to make their U.S. music festival debut at Lollapalooza, making them the first-ever female K-pop group to perform at the event, Soompi noted.

Although the concert is nearly five months away, fans can now sign up for a presale code at Lollapalooza's official website, which will give them access to the presale ticket selling Thursday.

Four-day passes will be available during the presale. The prices start at $365 for general admission, $675 for general admission plus, $1,500 for VIP, and $4,350 for platinum.

Concertgoers who are on a budget may opt to purchase general admission passes, which already include access to all eight stages during the four-day event, free water stations, food kiosks from award-winning chefs and restaurants, bars, concessions, and specialty cocktail lounges, as well as a chance to shop for their favorite band's official merchandise and festival merchandise.

But for those who want a more premium experience, the platinum passes grant unlimited access to two Platinum Lounges with complimentary all-day dining and a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails, exclusive front-stage viewing at six stages, golf cart shuttle transportation, complimentary lockers with mobile charging units, access to all areas and many more.

Lollapalooza's public on-sale will be announced soon depending on the availability of tickets after the presale.