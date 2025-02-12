KEY POINTS WLFI said the crypto treasury should 'bolster' the growth of leading crypto projects

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the DeFi project U.S. President Donald Trump and his three sons are deeply involved in, has announced a new investment initiative that it expects will "bolster" leading cryptocurrency projects.

The "Macro Strategy" strategic digital asset reserve will include major crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens WLFI described those "at the forefront of reshaping global finance."

So far, the most valuable crypto assets are BTC, ETH, Tether (USDT), XRP, BNB, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and a few other altcoins whose ecosystems are thriving.

Dear WLFI Community,



We are thrilled to announce a transformative initiative that marks a significant milestone in our journey together. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is proud to unveil the Macro Strategy, our strategic token reserve designed to bolster leading projects

Strategic Crypto Reserve for WLFI's Financial Growth

According to the DeFi project, the "Macro Strategy" investment strategy "will serve as a robust financial backbone for WLFI." It is also expected to deliver the following results:

Stability – WLFI said a diversified crypto investment portfolio will allow it to "mitigate market volatility and ensure a resilient financial ecosystem."

– WLFI said a diversified crypto investment portfolio will allow it to "mitigate market volatility and ensure a resilient financial ecosystem." Growth – With a strategic reserve of its own, WLFI believes it will be empowered to invest in innovative projects in the space while also supporting the broader DeFi ecosystem's development.

– With a strategic reserve of its own, WLFI believes it will be empowered to invest in innovative projects in the space while also supporting the broader DeFi ecosystem's development. Trust – Betting on a well-capitalized reserve highlights WLFI's commitment to building trust with the community and stakeholders, the team said.

WLFI also called on other similar organizations that "see potential for alignment with our vision" to reach out to the project.

"This initiative is more than just a strategic move; it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation, collaboration, and the empowerment of our community," the team said.

Crypto Holders Drop Suggestions

Many crypto users commented on the WLFI Macro Strategy, with a majority recommending specific digital assets that the Trump family DeFi project may want to consider.

Dagnum P.I., a prominent figure in the crypto space, said he has been reaching out to the WLFI team regarding the Constellation (DAG) token and looks forward to their response.

Tried reaching out to you several times about $DAG



Looking forward to your response — Dagnum P.I. (@Dagnum_PI) February 11, 2025

Lokation Web3 Founder Yahav said WLFI must stack up on ETH, the world's second-largest crypto asset by market cap. WLFI already has a sizeable treasury of Ethereum, following its investment into the digital asset after Trump's electoral victory.

We need you to stack ETH — Yahav (@Yahav_web3) February 11, 2025

One user recommended popular memecoin PEPE, which the user said is "a known meme and is a symbol of culture and art."

what are the other cryptocurrencies where you want to allocate an strategic reserve?



what about allocating some capital into internet culture? Pepe is a well known meme and is a symbol of culture and art. — g🍣 (@giangp_rwo) February 11, 2025

Another user suggested that WLFI review PulseChain, whose native cryptocurrency is PLS. PulseChain has a $7.7 billion market cap, but has yet to gain as much attention as Ethereum and other networks.

Other tokens that popped up in the conversation were HEX, Rocket Pool (RPL), SENDOR, and Polkadot (DOT). Notably, there has been an application filed to issue a leveraged DOT exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Which Assets will be Added to WLFI's Macro Strategy?

WLFI has yet to announce which specific cryptocurrencies will be included or considered in its Macro Strategy. However, based on a wallet tracked by leading on-chain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, WLFI may continue to stack up on some tokens it already holds, including USDT, USDC, ONDO, TRX and others.

Eric Trump also hinted last week that WLFI may invest in Bitcoin, to the joy of many Bitcoiners, including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor.

Quite interestingly, the presidential son made the statement after Standard Chartered projected that the world's most valuable cryptocurrency may reach a $500,000 market cap by 2028, before the 47th U.S. president ends his second term.