KEY POINTS Scott Schuster, a software engineer, talked about his ordeal in an Instagram post

In his post, he warned Apple to prepare for legal action from his side

"I tried to reach out to tech support already, and they just closed my ticket," he added

A Texas man alleges that he has become prey to a serious glitch that has caused a dozen furious individuals to arrive at his doorstep, urging him to return their lost devices.

Scott Schuster, a resident of Richmond, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday that people have been appearing at his doorstep at all hours seeking their missing phones and air pods.

"People keep showing up at my house claiming I have their Apple products. Find my location is clearly broken in my area and somehow defaults to show my address. I have multiple videos of people very upset and accusing me of stealing their expensive devices," he noted.

He even tagged Apple in his post and warned the tech giant to prepare for legal action from his side.

Schuster, a software engineer, claimed he has reached out to Apple multiple times to report the issue but has yet to receive a satisfactory resolution to the problem.

"I tried to reach out to tech support already, and they just closed my ticket," he said in his post.

"I don't trust humans not to show up drunk and outraged in the middle of the night looking for their phone or AirPods (it has happened before)," he noted further. "This creates dangerous scenarios and my house is in the crosshairs."

According to Schuster, at least 12 individuals have so far approached him, causing a sense of unease for the safety of his two children aged 7 and 9.

"I have to wake up and go answer the door and tell people I don't have their device, and people don't tend to believe you," he told ABC News.

As per the outlet, Schuster has shared two videos showing irate individuals arriving at his residence and accusing him of possessing their Apple devices. In one of the clips, a person could reportedly be seen threatening to notify law enforcement about the matter.

The direct link between these devices and his residence remains unclear. However, Schuster has a theory on why this may be happening.

"My home used to be a model home for this neighborhood," he shared. "So somewhere in some database that address lives for this neighborhood and I feel like if it pings in my neighborhood and they can't tie it to a specific address, it falls back to my address."

The "Find My" application is integrated into iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs and is often used for locating Apple devices that have gone astray. The app employs a blend of cellular, Wi-Fi and GPS to identify Apple gadgets, but the function can sometimes exhibit inaccurate results.

Just last year, a retired U.S. Postal Service worker sued a detective after the wrong location on the "Find My" app led a SWAT team and Denver police officers to her home.