Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce bills to abolish the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and one to declare English as the country's official language.

"Both of these are very important pieces of legislation that redirect our government back to putting America and Americans first and must become law," Greene said in a post on X. "Cosponsors welcome!" she added.

Usa.gov confirms that the U.S. does not have an official language, although "English is the most widely used language" in the country.

Greene has been introducing legislation to support President Donald Trump's agenda, focusing on issues dominating the political conversation. The bill regarding USAID follows Trump and Elon Musk's push on the matter.

At least 600 personnel said they were locked out of the USAID's database while staffers with access received emails that said headquarters would be closed on Monday. The agency's website also went dark on Sunday as Trump froze U.S. foreign aid.

"It became apparent that it's not an apple with a worm in it," Musk said in a live session on X Spaces early Monday. "What we have is just a ball of worms. You've got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It's beyond repair," he said. "We're shutting it down," he added.

In that context, Republican Senator John Kennedy anticipated the party's willingness to follow the agenda, saying the intended shutdown of USAID is only the beginning.

"To my friends who are upset, I will say with respect, call somebody who cares. You better get used to this. It's USAID today, it's going to be the Department of Education tomorrow," Kennedy said in an interview with Fox News.

Greene has also demanded Congress pass a bill to use "force" in renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. "This funds the actual renaming on all mapping in our government. We have to force this to happen and we should! We rename post offices all the time this isn't complicated," she said, seeking to help implement Trump's initiative.

Greene has also called the CEOs of PBS and NPR to testify over what she is describing as "systematically biased coverage."

In respective letters issued under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee, which serves under the House Oversight Committee, Greene said the outlets have engaged in "one-sided reporting," which "attacks over half of the country to protect and promote its own political interests." She added that they don't "deserve a single cent of American taxpayers' money."

