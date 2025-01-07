Managing personal finances feel like confusing and difficult at times. Especially when have bills to pay and savings goals to hit. But the good news is that technology has your back! There are tons of tools that can help automate and simplify the whole process. That means more time for you to focus on what really matters.

Staying on top of your financial game can be made easier with reminders, automated savings plans, banking apps, and budgeting tools, as reported by Entrepreneur.

The best tricks to automate finances: Reminders Missing out on a bill or payment date can incur late fees. But most banking apps and financial services send users automated reminders. They act as reminders to pay a credit card bill or renew a subscription, ensuring you don't forget those important dates.

And then there's automation, which is the other game changer. You can set this up through your bank, or even some third-party apps. Essentially, a fixed amount of cash is transferred into your savings or investment account on a recurring basis — weekly or monthly, for example. This way, you're less tempted to splurge and more likely to build up an emergency fund or work toward those big goals without stressing over it. Plus, some apps let you round up your daily purchases to the nearest dollar and toss that extra change into your savings.

Banking apps also play a part in the control of one's finances, and this is very important in today's world. Individuals can pay their bills while receiving low balance alerts via these apps.

You can even schedule transfers between accounts, so you can automatically fund your savings, chip away at debt, or pay for those recurring expenses. Many apps even allow you to track your spending which will give you a clearer image of where your money is being spent.

In addition, a budgeting tool can be of huge help in keeping your finances organized. These budgeting apps take your income, expenses and savings goals and parse them into bite-sized categories. You establish a monthly budget, get live updates on your expenditure as it happens, and adjust whenever you want.

Some even offer visual graphs and reports, simplifying the process of tracking financial flows and identifying areas where you where you could potentially save. The automation aspect of these tools means less mental strain trying to keep tabs on every little expense—making budgeting just another part of your routine.