When it comes to filing taxes, the Head of Household (HOH) status stands out as one of the most beneficial options for certain taxpayers. It offers a larger standard deduction, more favorable tax brackets, and potential savings compared to the "Single" filing status. However, to take advantage of these perks, taxpayers must meet specific requirements set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In essence, Head of Household is a filing status available to unmarried taxpayers who provide primary financial support for a qualifying dependent and are responsible for maintaining a home. This status is particularly advantageous for those with dependents, such as children or parents, and can provide significant tax relief.

Qualifying for Head of Household Status

To be eligible to file as Head of Household, several criteria must be met. First, the taxpayer must be unmarried, which includes individuals who are legally separated or have lived apart from their spouse for at least the last six months of the tax year. Importantly, the taxpayer must also support a qualifying dependent, whether that's a child, a parent, or another relative.

The IRS defines a "qualifying person" as someone who relies on the taxpayer for more than half of their financial support and lives in the taxpayer's home for more than half the year. In the case of children, the home must be the taxpayer's primary residence. If the dependent is a parent, the home may be the taxpayer's or the parent's, as long as the taxpayer provides more than half of the parent's support.

Support includes not just food and clothing, but also housing costs such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, repairs, insurance, property taxes, and maintenance. The taxpayer must contribute more than 50% of these expenses to qualify for the HOH status.

Comparing Head of Household to Single Filing Status

The advantages of filing as Head of Household are clear when compared to the Single filing status. One of the most significant benefits is the difference in the standard deduction. For the 2024 tax year, Single filers receive a standard deduction of $14,600, while Head of Household filers enjoy a larger deduction of $21,900. This means that taxpayers filing as HOH can reduce their taxable income by a greater amount, lowering their overall tax liability.

Who Counts as a Dependent?

The IRS has strict guidelines for determining who qualifies as a dependent for Head of Household status. The dependent must be a U.S. citizen, resident alien, or a resident of Canada or Mexico. Importantly, the dependent must not be claimed on another tax return, and a spouse cannot be considered a dependent. In most cases, the qualifying person is a child, but it can also be a relative, such as a parent, who lives elsewhere but still relies on the taxpayer for financial support.

How to Claim Head of Household Status

Claiming Head of Household (HOH) status on your tax return requires meeting specific IRS criteria. You must maintain a home that is the primary residence for your dependent. When filing, select "Head of Household" as your filing status on your tax return. Be prepared to provide documentation supporting your claim, such as proof of residency and evidence of financial support, to ensure you meet all eligibility requirements.