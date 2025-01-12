Matt Gaetz claimed on social media that "multiple male FBI" agents intimidated his ex-girlfriend in a parking garage, alleging they attempted to coerce her into lying about gifts he had given her years ago.

Gaetz has long been under scrutiny due to a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and corruption, accusations he has vehemently denied.

The probe reportedly included questioning of Gaetz's associates, staff and former partners, with Gaetz accusing the Justice Department of targeting him unjustly, the New Republic reported.

Though no charges have been filed, the investigation has fueled political controversy.

On January 10 and 11, in a series of X posts, Gaetz described an alleged incident where multiple FBI agents interrogated his ex-girlfriend in a dark parking garage, claiming they "tried to get her to lie" but that she refused.

"After years trying to throw me in prison...taking my phone...threatening my ex-girlfriends...interrogating my congressional staff...and lying about me to the press. Merrick Garland invited me to his 2023 Holiday Party. This is among my most prized possessions. It is framed in my office," Gaetz wrote in his first post.

Gaetz tied the incident to what he views as a broader campaign of harassment against him by federal authorities, including the seizure of his phone and questioning of his congressional staff.

"Multiple male FBI agents once startled and scared my ex in a dark parking garage after she got off work," Gaetz wrote the next day. "They tried to get her to lie. She refused. She called me after and asked, 'Doesn't the FBI have better things to do than ask me about gifts my ex-boyfriend got me 3 years ago?'"

Gaetz's claims are likely to further stoke tensions between Republican lawmakers and federal agencies.

Originally published by Latin Times