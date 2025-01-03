Matt Gaetz, a lawyer and former Florida Representative, is facing a wave of online mockery after misspelling martial law as "Marshall Law" in a now-viral social media post.

Gaetz, who recently resigned from Congress in December 2024 following his re-election, had been a controversial figure in Republican politics, the New York Times reported.

South Korea's president instituted Marshall Law for a day and they're trying to arrest him.



Fauci basically instituted Marshall Law for months. — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) January 3, 2025

He left to accept a potential nomination as attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump, though Gaetz withdrew from consideration amid widespread Senate opposition.

During all this turbulence, Gaetz commented on South Korea's use of martial law, inadvertently misspelling the term in a post that quickly went viral, amassing over 680 thousand views.

In his post, Gaetz compared South Korea's brief use of martial law to Dr. Anthony Fauci's pandemic restrictions, stating, "Fauci basically instituted Marshall Law for months."

Social media users responded with several jokes, questioning his legal acumen and poking fun at his mistake.

"Who is Marshall Law? Is he a new kid at your girlfriend's school," one user questioned.

"It's Martial law, genius," another user added.

The online ridicule has reignited debates about Gaetz's qualifications and judgment.

Originally published by Latin Times