McDonald's reported a slight sales decline in the United States in the fourth quarter, despite overall global growth.

U.S. comparable sales fell by 1.4% in the fourth quarter according to an earnings report released Monday.

The U.S. market was dragged down by an E. coli outbreak that caused some stores to close and Quarter Pounders to be pulled from the menu for a few weeks.

The company's international markets saw mixed results, with a 0.1% increase in operated markets and a 4.1% decline in licensed markets.

For the full year, global comparable sales were down 0.1% but revenue increased 2%.

Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald's will focus on growing its market share.

"Accelerating the Arches continues to be the right strategy as we focus on growing market share," Kempczinski said. "We're playing to win, focusing on our customers with outstanding value, exciting menu innovation and culturally relevant marketing."

While global loyalty program sales grew 30%, the U.S. market struggled, reflecting economic challenges such as inflation.

The company is testing smaller format stores and locations with no seats, food lockers for mobile orders, and AI-powered drive-thrus.

McDonald's kicked off the year by unveiling a new McValue menu and has continued its popular $5 meal deals that have boosted traffic but may have caused customers to spend less per visit.