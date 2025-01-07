McDonald's is set to launch its new "McValue platform" on Tuesday to give its patrons a wider selection of food options. This initiative comes in the wake of recent stock declines linked to an E. coli outbreak, signaling the company's determination to drive business growth.

First announced in November, the McValue menu features a mix of local, national, and app-only discounts. However, availability may vary, as some regional and app-based deals may only be accessible at specific locations or franchises, according to ABC 13.

The new Meal Deal platform offers a variety of customizable options, including Buy One, Add One for just $1, $5 meal deals, exclusive in-app offers, and localized regional deals. Here's what you can expect:

Add Another Item to Your Meal for Only $1:

McDonald's is rolling out a new offer called "Buy One, Add One for $1," which allows customers to buy a second item of the same or of less value for just $1.

McValue Breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 Menu Revealed:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue Lunch and Dinner Menu Items:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

$5 Meal Deals

The McValue $5 Meal Deal comes with a choice of sandwich (McDouble or McChicken), four Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small drink.

McDonald's said that local and in-app offers would change as per participation and area.

"We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their terms," Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald's USA, said in a statement included in the November 2024 press release. "From deals on their go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

Initially launched in June 2024, the $5 Meal Deal — which includes a sandwich, fries, McNuggets, and a drink — was intended to run for just four weeks. However, due to overwhelming sales success, it was extended through summer 2025. In November's announcement, McDonald's stated that some franchisees may charge $6 for their Meal Deals.

In the company's Q1 2024 financial release, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski underlined the necessity of a single national platform for all U.S. franchisees. McDonald's fell short of Wall Street's estimates, even though same-store sales in the U.S. increased by 2.5 percent.

Kempczinski pointed out that McDonald's lack of a national value menu was hurting the company's market position as a result of rivals' value messaging.