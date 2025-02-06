McDonald's Shamrock Shake is back and marks its annual return with a special reunion to support a meaningful cause.

From February 10 to March 23, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold at participating locations will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), with the goal of raising $5 million to support families in need.

The Shamrock Shake -- a green-colored cold drink made of vanilla ice cream, mint-flavor, and whipped topping -- is featured as part of McDonald's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration. This year, McDonald's popular purple character Grimace is reunited with his long-lost Uncle O'Grimacy.

In the McDonald's universe, the "iconic" Uncle O'Grimacey returns from Sham Rock, Ireland to spread Shamrock cheer, marking his first appearance in the fast-food restaurant chain's promotion in decades.

"Our fans eagerly await the Shamrock Shake each year," McDonald's franchise owner Joy Silmon said. "We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together."

"This Shamrock Shake season with a little extra cheer from the Grimace family, we're reminded that the most precious gift is being close to those you love," McDonald's chief impact officer Michael Gonda said.

Uncle O'Grimacey return also marks the 50th miles of Ronald McDonald House Charities. The charity has collected over $1 billion since it began in 1974.

Last year, RMHC raised over $4 million through the sales of Shamrock Shakes. This year's $5 million goal is to provide 50,000 overnight stays for families enrolled in the RMHC programs.

Consumers can support RMHC by shopping the Uncle O'Grimacey collection for merchandise or donating directly at a McDonald's location.