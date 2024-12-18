McDonald's Testing Location With No Seats, Food Lockers For Mobile Orders
The new, smaller store is testing exclusively in Los Angeles, California
Fast food giant McDonald's is testing a new concept with no dine-in seating and food lockers to pick up mobile orders.
The smaller store concept location is in Los Angeles.
This pilot location ditches the traditional dine-in area including seats to focus on speed and convenience with features like a mobile pickup window, McDelivery lockers and a drive-thru, reported Quartz.
Locals can place their meal orders directly through the McDonald's app, and a delivery driver will pick up their orders from the lockers, said McDonald's.
An anonymous X account that says it is run by a McDonald's franchisee posted images of the new location.
"The lockers are a big deal because they have not been approved for the US system, despite international markets having them. I'm a huge fan," they stated.
"It's interesting they have a separate pickup window for mobile orders vs just including them in lockers with delivery orders."
The McFranchisee account noted that 80% of their traffic is drive-thru with only a small number of customers actually dining inside.
This new prototype store could be ideal for smaller spaces that can't house a traditional McDonald's store.
In November, McDonald's announced it's extending the $5 meal deal and creating a McValue menu which will debut on January 7, 2025.
