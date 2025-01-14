McDonald's is scaling back its CosMc's spin-off by closing three larger Texas locations.

The company says they will likely be remodeled into smaller versions of CosMc's.

Through a year-long test of the CosMc's spinoff, McDonald's says it has found that customers preferred smaller-format stores causing the brand to shift its focus on drive-thru and digital experiences.

The company claims data showed that smaller stores aligned with customers' preferences.

CosMc's launched in December 2023, offering what McDonald's Called "innovative drinks" such as the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappe, and Island Pick-Me-Up Punch.

The closure of the larger CosMc's comes as McDonald's continues to use customer feedback about CosMc's to guide future expansions.

Last year, McDonald's opened a smaller concept store for mobile orders in Los Angeles.

Rival KFC, which is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc., opened a saucy concept eatery that focuses on chicken tender meals paired with different flavors of sauce in Orlando, Florida.