Meta is discussing a plan to charge a monthly fee from Instagram and Facebook users in the European Union who want to access the social media platforms without personalized ads, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The plan is to charge as much as $14 a month for the ad-free Instagram and close to $17 for Facebook, the report says, citing a proposal made to European regulators in the past weeks.

Meta's plan comes in response to the demands of privacy regulators who want the company to seek users' consent before including personalized ads in their feeds.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company would give users the alternative of continuing accessing Instagram and Facebook for free with the ads.

Regulators are concerned that prices in Meta's proposal are very high for most users, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks.

A Meta spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that the company is exploring options to comply with regulatory requirements. Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which leads enforcement of EU's privacy law for Meta, and the European Commission didn't immediately comment, according to the report.