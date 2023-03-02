KEY POINTS Michael B. Jordan said he called his mother about his underwear ad

The actor's Calvin Klein underwear ad got praised by the netizens.

Jordan said the underwear ad and "Creed 3" were a "moment" for him

Michael B. Jordan got candid about his new underwear.

Jordan shared that he had already apologized to his mother before his underwear ad for Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign went viral. The brand released a series of signature black-and-white photos highlighting the "Black Panther" star's toned body while wearing the famous underwear.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" Jordan told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie, "Creed III." "My business all out in the streets — literally."

The snaps shared on Instagram received mixed responses from fans, with many drooling over him.

"Babe, I'm a little bit jealous, please delete," one commented. Another added, "The first picture should've been the sexiest man alive cover lol."

"Can you tone it down a tad?? My girlfriend is a step closer to leaving me every time she sees this," a third commenter added with multiple face with tears of joy emojis.

"Lord, forgive me for I have sinned. I lusted in my heart for this man, and I'm asking you to cleanse my mind," another fan wrote.

The photos were shot by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, and it was the first time he worked with the brand. The ad came at a perfect time with his film, with Jordan calling both projects a "moment."

"This was, like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great," he gushed. "And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

"Creed III" also marks Jordan's directorial debut. However, he said that directing the film, as opposed to solely playing an actor, didn't feel too different.

"I mean, maybe a little bit," Jordan shared. "I just know I got to introduce the movie. So, other than that, it's kind of business as usual. Just talking with you guys, talking about the movie, talking about my wonderful actors. It's awesome."

Jordan was very happy at the premiere because his family was there.

"We thick out here tonight, and it feels good," Jordan said. "Hometown crowd. I got my family here, they're watching the movie for the first time. So, it's really special tonight."

"Creed III" hits theaters Friday.