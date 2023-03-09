Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall during a private dinner at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, according to his office.

McConnell, 81, had reportedly tripped at the Waldorf Astoria hotel while attending an event for the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super PAC. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said an "adult male" had been transported from the Waldorf Astoria at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday and transported to a local hospital.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner," David Popp, a spokesman for the senator, said in a statement Thursday. "He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

Further details regarding the extent of McConnell's injury were not shared, and neither was a timetable for his return to congressional duties.

"We just really don't know much at this point," Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters on Thursday.

NBC News reported that a senator was in communication with McConnell's family and said, "I can tell you that he's going to be O.K."

In 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder while at his Kentucky residence, forcing him to get surgery and work from home as he recovered.

McConnell became the longest-serving Senate leader in January, and currently commands his party in a Senate that Democrats control with a slim 51-49 majority.

The longtime senator has shared his battle with polio as a child before, especially toward the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the treatments given to him left him with a lifelong difficulty in navigating stairs.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Thune and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, sent prayers to McConnell for a "swift and a full and a speedy recovery."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, McConnell's leadership counterpart, said on the Senate floor Thursday morning that he had called McConnell and spoken with his staff "to extend my prayers and well wishes."

"I joined every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a speedy and full recovery," Schumer said.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California have also been hospitalized in recent weeks. Fetterman received treatment for clinical depression while Feinstein battled shingles.