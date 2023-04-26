KEY POINTS Concertgoer Brandi Burcham sued Morgan Wallen after the singer canceled his concert Sunday

Burcham said no offer was made to reimburse concertgoers for out-of-pocket expenses related to the show cancellation

The class action lawsuit was dismissed shortly after it was filed Tuesday

Morgan Wallen was sued by a fan over his canceled Mississippi concert, but the lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Wallen made headlines after he canceled his show in Mississippi at the last minute Sunday, saying he lost his voice. He also postponed the next three stops in his "One Night at a Time" world tour in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.

On Tuesday, one of the concertgoers, Brandi Burcham, filed a class action lawsuit against the 29-year-old singer. Burcham said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that she had yet to be "issued" her money back despite the venue promising refunds.

"Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expense," she explained.

She added that she took the legal action on behalf of "herself and all other similarly situated" by the canceled show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sunday.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice shortly after it was filed, documents reviewed by the outlet indicated.

A rep for Wallen clarified the refund process in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Refunds were issued yesterday by the venue, and those credits will hit the customer accounts within 3-5 days which is standard procedure," his rep said.

The country singer also faced backlash Monday after a video went viral on TikTok in which a security guard at the venue claimed that Wallen had been "too drunk" to perform ahead of the Mississippi concert.

The security guard, who wore a jacket with the words "Ole Miss" in the clip, alleged that the singer's excuse that he lost his voice was "bullcr-p."

But Best Crowd Management denied the claims via its Instagram Story. The event security company said in the statement Monday that its employee "made false claims" about Wallen's concert and encouraged fans to refer to the singer's post for details about his condition instead.

"A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the details in his statement. Please refer to Morgan's social media pages for details," the management's statement read, per Us Weekly.

The Tennessee native took to his Instagram Story Sunday to explain that he was forced to postpone his concerts because he had lost his voice.

"Y'all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys," Wallen wrote. "But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

He added, "I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I'm doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark."