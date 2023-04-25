KEY POINTS Morgan Wallen canceled a concert in Mississippi Sunday after saying he had lost his voice

An alleged Ole Miss security guard claimed in a viral video that Wallen was too drunk to perform at the show

Some believed the guard's claims, but others gave Wallen the benefit of the doubt

Morgan Wallen may have been "too drunk" to perform before he canceled his concert in Mississippi Sunday night, an alleged security guard at the venue has claimed.

Wallen canceled his show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, just minutes before he was slated to take the stage Sunday night, leaving many of the 60,000 fans at the concert angry. The controversial country singer said he could not perform because he lost his voice.

However, in a TikTok video making the rounds online, an alleged security guard inside the Ole Miss football stadium said that the claim that Wallen lost his voice was "bullcr-p."

The unnamed security guard, who wore a jacket with the words "Ole Miss" printed on it, claimed that Wallen had been "too drunk" to walk before the show.

"He couldn't walk. Losing his voice? Bullcrap," the alleged security guard told the person recording the video, adding, "Too drunk, and the ambulance took him off."

Some social media users believed that the singer could have been too drunk to perform. But others gave Wallen the benefit of the doubt since the security guard said that the artist was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

"I believe that!! So just be honest, Morgan!!!" one commented.

Another added, "This guy deserves a medal if true. No one walking out of the stadium around me last night bought the voice story. Doing it 5 minutes before is a pr--k move regardless of the reason though."

"This guy apparently was speaking the truth. Word is Wallen had to have his stomach pumped," a third commenter claimed.

"We heard staff talking while on [an] ADA golf cart. [Wallen] partied hard Friday and Saturday with Ole Miss girls, and they said he had to get his stomach pumped earlier Sunday. I pray that the last part isn't true. I was defending him to my daughter until we heard staff talking," another wrote.

But some slammed the claims in the video as "gossip" and expressed disapproval over the alleged Ole Miss security guard's actions, regardless of whether or not he was telling the truth.

"You should be fired. Spreading gossip like that. If they took him away in an ambulance, it had to have been more than that. Fans [are] quick to criticize, you are the worst offenders. Cut him some slack," one wrote.

"True or not, [he] shouldn't have said anything," another added.

"This guy seriously needs to be fired," a third person suggested.

"Morgan Wallen cancels a show and goes on Instagram to give his reason for canceling the show. Some dumb security guard claims he was too drunk and people believe him," another tweeted. "No evidence, pictures, videos or anything to provide it. Why are people believing him over Morgan???"

After skipping his Mississippi concert, Wallen postponed three more live dates for his "One Night at a Time" world tour that were scheduled for this week: Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28) and Nebraska (April 29).

The country star revealed in a statement on social media that he hasn't recovered from the issues that forced him to cancel his performance Sunday night.

"Y'all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys," he explained on Instagram Story. "But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

He continued, "I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I'm doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark."

New dates are set for June 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Sept. 8 in Moline, Illinois, and Sept. 9 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Wallen told fans that the original tickets would be honored for the new dates. Those who want to refund their tickets can go to the point of purchase.