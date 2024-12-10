Pasadena-based Embodies, the e-learning company behind "Moxie," an AI robot for kids, is shutting down after it went bankrupt, and taking Moxie down with it.

"Embodied is closing due to financial challenges. A critical funding round fell through, leaving us unable to sustain operations," the company said in an FAQ sent to users and published on its website.

Since Moxie, the company's $799 AI robot, required cloud connectivity, it will stop working "within days" the company noted.

It also stated that no refunds would be given, with the exception of people who bought it within the last 30 days.

There is a potential outcome in which the company returns and Moxie powers back up but the company is "uncertain" it will happen.

Social media users mourned the end of Moxie.

"This could be my last convo with moxie. Got an email saying hes being shut down forever any day now. This feels like a sad pixar movie . Update video on my profile this is getting crazy," Heather Frazier captioned a TikTok video.

The company says the sudden shutdown comes after a "critical" funding round feel through leaving it unable to sustain operations.

The company said a lead investor was prepared to close a round of funding but withdrew "at the last minute," leaving the company with no viable options to continue operations.

The company said it no longer has staff available for support for anyone who has questions about the shutdown.