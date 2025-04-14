Netflix has new feature that the company is reportedly testing, and it involves the platform's search function.

It is being reported that artificial intelligence (AI) will be incorporated with Netflix's search option as the company reportedly partnered with OpenAI for this latest development.

This latest feature will reportedly allow users to describe the show they want to find instead of providing the exact details about it, such as the title or artists who are in it.

Netflix Is Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Search

Bloomberg reported (via Engadget) that Netflix is now testing a new search experience on the platform that will allow users to find movies, series, shows, and more without requiring exact details. Instead of having to search for the specific title on Google, TikTok, or other platforms, and then having to go to the Netflix app via smart devices or web via PCs, the search can do it all thanks to AI.

It has been reported that while Netflix is already using AI for several aspects of its experiences, such as the recommended shows based on user experiences, this new feature will allow users to use search differently.

Apart from describing on Netflix's search bar what kind of show or movie you are looking for, users may also describe how they are feeling or what kind of mood they want to set.

Netflix, OpenAI Upgrade Search

Currently, this AI-powered search feature is under testing in Australia and New Zealand only, giving select users the option to enjoy this new tool.

Moreover, Netflix has partnered with OpenAI, but it remains unknown if the latest GPT large language model was used in this experience. Lastly, the feature is reportedly available to iOS only, but will soon rollout to other platforms and regions as well.

The Netflix Experiences Available

Netflix has set itself as the premier destination for different entertainment experiences, with one of their latest ones being live programming. While this started with many issues, particularly with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, the company has worked to improve the experience when it picked up Monday Night Raw from WWE.

Users still have no way to screenshot a specific part of a movie or series they are streaming, but Netflix previously offered a way to collect iconic moments that users like from what they're watching. This feature is called "Moments," and it allows users to save a specific scene and revisit them via the app.

Previously, users were given interactive content to enjoy on the platform, which allow them to engage with the shows they stream and make them part of the story.

Moreover, Netflix has since expanded on Games by providing more choices from its library.

Originally published on Tech Times