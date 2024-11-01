KEY POINTS The event had a $644 price tag, but a BBC correspondent said he didn't pay for the frustrating conference

BitMEX Research slammed the 'pathetic' event that many Bitcoiners said was a waste of time

Mollah and the event organizer have allegedly been 'jointly accused of fraud' in relation to the former's $BTC creator claims

Just weeks after an HBO documentary by prominent filmmaker Cullen Hoback said it has unmasked Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto (which the core Bitcoin developer vehemently denied), an individual has come forward, claiming that he is the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin.

In a Thursday event dubbed as the "unveiling of the true legal identity of Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto," Stephen Mollah described himself as an "economic and monetary scientist," as per BBC cyber correspondent Joe Tidy, who was asked to pay £500 (approximately $644) to attend the event. Tidy didn't pay the amount.

Tension-Packed 'Unveiling' Goes Awry

Tidy revealed in a series of posts on X how the event unraveled and ultimately crumbled. He said organizer Charles Anderson first took the stage to claim that he invented "energy recovery systems" in vehicles and also Britain's Got Talent.

Even before Mollah came out to provide "evidence" that he is the mysterious creator of the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, a reporter already walked out, as per Tidy's account.

A man called Stephen Mollah has taken to the stage. He claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto - the mystery inventor of Bitcoin. He’s claimed this before and is currently in legal dispute about it. He will now provide evidence, he says. pic.twitter.com/XkapPT7y3c — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) October 31, 2024

Mollah then took the stage and said he would provide evidence that he created Bitcoin. However, Nakamoto and Anderson "cannot get their laptop working so are doing the event offline for now."

The so-called monetary scientist then started talking about his "long backstory" and how he tried to reveal himself as the real Satoshi in 2016, but someone unidentified allegedly stopped him. He also tried to out himself as Nakamoto through former veteran tech respondent Rory Cellan-Jones, but the British journalist didn't publish a story.

After nearly an hour of speaking about his background, event attendees of the London event started to become "restless and increasingly rule." As per Tidy's observations, Mollah's "cheek is twitching rapidly as he stares down a skeptical crowd."

Mollah said he invented Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and while he said his supposed invention was "working well," he is "not happy with it."

Tidy pointed out that the screenshots Mollah presented to the press were "easy to fake." Tidy then asked if Mollah will move some of the Genesis Bitcoins to prove his claims, which Mollah said he will accomplish in the upcoming months.

Tried to film the demonstration but it doesn’t seem to be forthcoming. Here’s Mr Mollah: pic.twitter.com/5VEW5ji9Ne — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) October 31, 2024

It appears Tidy has had enough of the event and left after having questioned Mollah about the Genesis Bitcoins. A Genesis Block is the first block in a crypto blockchain.

BitMEX Research was also present at the event, and it revealed that Mollah went on to claim he designed the Twitter (now X) logo in 2007. The research arm of the crypto exchange BitMEX said it was an "absolutely pathetic" press conference.

Some Crypto Users Poke Fun at Mollah's 'Reveal'

Several crypto users on X shared their thoughts about Mollah's claims, with some making fun of the event that frustrated attendees due to the lack of credible evidence provided by both the organizer and claimant.

There was a twelve year old kid with a plastic ₿ mask at my door whose Satoshi costume was more convincing. At least he only wanted candy. — Jason Reiser (@ReiserJason) October 31, 2024

Is this brain damage or comedy? Can't decide. — calle (@callebtc) October 31, 2024

One user said Mollah "nailed it" with his attire, and others suggested that Mollah challenged Craig Wright to a sword fight over who the real Satoshi is.

Wright, a computer scientist who has claimed to be Nakamoto for years, was found by a British court earlier this year to have been "Craig Wrong," stirring up a BTC community tired of the lawsuits Wright initiated against Bitcoin developers and firms over the years.

Bitcoiners Outraged Over New Claimant

While some Bitcoiners found it "hilarious" how another person is claiming to be Satoshi, many found it outrageous and a complete waste of time, given how many claimants have failed over the years to actually prove they are BTC's true creator.

Crypto marketing expert Javier Bastardo pointed out that Mollah couldn't even provide a single "cryptographic proof or sign any early block of the Bitcoin blockchain."

Mollah and Anderson are allegedly "jointly accused of fraud" between November 2022 and October 2023. Now widely dubbed as another "faketoshi" by the crypto community, Mollah is faced with a criminal trial for a charge of fraud by false representation over his claims of being Nakamoto. He pleaded not guilty in September.