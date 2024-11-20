North Carolina's Republican-majority state legislature has been accused of using a hurricane relief bill to implement unrelated provisions aimed at limiting the power of Democratic state officials.

"Many people and communities are hurting and need our help, but instead of stepping up, the Republicans in the General Assembly are grabbing power and exacting political retribution," Governor-elect Josh Stein posted to social media Tuesday. "How about they do their jobs so we can do ours? North Carolina deserves better."

I spent today with local leaders, business owners, and volunteers in western North Carolina. Many people and communities are hurting and need our help. But instead of stepping up, the Republicans in the General Assembly are grabbing power and exacting political retribution. How… — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 19, 2024

On Tuesday, the state's Republican-majority House voted in favor of a bill that would provide another $227 million in relief to victims of Hurricane Helene living within the state. It was passed by a 63-46 vote. The state's Senate is expected to pass it on Wednesday, as reported by WRAL.

However, the funding provided by the bill is contingent upon clauses within it that redistribute power from Democratic officials to Republican ones. One of the most notable clauses that attempts this transfers the power to appoint State Board of Elections members to the state auditor, hence taking the responsibility away from the state's governor, reported ABC 11.

The state's Republican Auditor-elect Dave Boliek won office this November after the position had been assumed by Democrats since 2009.

Furthermore, the bill limits the powers of the office of the state's attorney general by limiting stances they can take and consumers they can advocate for.

Although President-elect Donald Trump won the state by 3.3 points, local Democratic legislators did well in their races. Following Election Day, Stein emerged victorious as the next governor of North Carolina, taking the baton from two-term Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Stein, the state's current attorney general, will himself be replaced by Democrat Jeff Jackson. Furthermore, Democratic candidates also won the lieutenant governor, secretary of state and school superintendent positions.

Democrats were able to erase the supermajority held by the Republican party in the state's legislature, largely the result of gerrymandering.

"It's a massive power grab," Melissa Kromm Price, executive director of North Carolina for the People, told Mother Jones. "They didn't like what happened in the election, and they want to overturn the will of the people. That's not how democracy is supposed to work."

Originally published by Latin Times.