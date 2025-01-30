Democrats on the Senate budget committee boycotted voting to advance Russell Vought on Thursday, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the office of management and budget.

The opposing Democrats called Vought, who led as the office's director during Trump's first term, a threat to democracy, adding they refused to "vote for someone so clearly unfit for office" during a press conference on Thursday, according to reporting by the Guardian.

Vought was able to advance, however, with the support of all 11 Republicans on the committee. Next, Vought will head to the Senate for a confirmation vote, Politico reported.

During the press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated Vought was the inspiration behind the Trump administration's controversial temporary funding freeze on all federal aids aids and grants earlier this week. It was rescinded the day after it was ordered.

The committee's Democrats also pointed out that Vought is a co-author of Project 2025, a political initiative led by conservatives that aim to consolidate Trump's executive authority while overhauling the government and slashing spending.

"Mr. Vought will be the architect of more losing for President Trump," Schumer added on Thursday.

