Former Vice President Mike Pence used President Donald Trump's own words against him in a message urging senators to "vote no" at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing.

Pence used a video of Trump from May 2024 calling RFK Jr. a "Democrat plant" and a "radical left liberal" to beg senators not to confirm him as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

President Trump was right the first time…Senators, Vote No on RFK,Jr. pic.twitter.com/Yc179VZG1N — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 29, 2025

"President Trump was right the first time...Senators, Vote No on RFK Jr.," he captioned the tweet, which has since amassed more than 400,000 views.

In the video, Trump went on to call Kennedy "anti-gun," "an extreme environmentalist" and "anti-miliary" in his video demanding that Republicans and conservatives not vote for him.

"A lot of people think that Junior is a conservative — he's not. He's more liberal than anybody running on the Democrat side," Trump said in the video.

"I'd even take Biden over Junior because our country would last about a year or two longer than it would with Junior. It would collapse almost immediately," he continued.

At the time when Trump made the video, RFK Jr. had been campaigning in the same presidential election as him. RFK Jr. initially ran as a Democrat after announcing his candidacy in April 2023, but became an independent candidate that October.

RFK Jr. dropped out of the race in August 2024 and ended up endorsing Trump for president.

Since winning the presidential race, Trump announced RFK Jr. as his pick for the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. The lawyer and politician is expected to testify in front of the Senate Wednesday.

This is not the first time Pence has spoken out against RFK Jr.'s nomination. The former governor of Indiana previously expressed concerns over Kennedy's stances on abortion.

RFK Jr.'s nomination has also received backlash from others, as healthcare professionals have conveyed concerns over his previous anti-vaccine sentiments. Caroline Kennedy, a former U.S. ambassador and RFK Jr.'s cousin, also called him a "predator" in a video shared to social media advocating against his confirmation.

Originally published by Latin Times.