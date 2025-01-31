A Michigan priest known for his popular exorcism podcast is facing criminal chargesafter allegedly pulling out a teenage girl's hair and using it to floss his teeth.

Father Carlos Martins of Detroit, the host of The Exorcist Files podcast, was charged with misdemeanor battery in Illinois following the incident that reportedly took place on Nov. 25.

Martins "placed hair" of a minor "in his mouth" and made "physical contact in an insulting or provoking nature," according to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 22.

The alleged encounter occurred at the Diocese of Joliet, where Martins and his ministry group traveled as part of a nationwide tour showcasing The Relic of St. Jude.

A teenage boy, who was waiting in line to see the relic, told police that Martins, who is bald, made a joke about once having hair and that he grabbed a 13-year-old girl's hair and put it in his mouth, as reported by WKRC.

The boy also reported that Martins flossed with the girl's hair before sitting behind her in the pew and making "growling" noises.

Following the allegations, the Diocese of Joliet released a statement saying Martins was ordered to "depart from our parish and out of our Diocese."

Authorities took him into custody on Jan. 27. Martins has denied the allegations.

Originally published on Latin Times