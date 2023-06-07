NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

Flexible AMOLED has been around for many years, with numerous major phone manufacturers incorporating the technology into their flagship devices. While it's difficult to determine whether foldable phones have firmly established themselves as the next mainstream phone trend, there is no denying that their momentum is not slowing down.

OPPO entered the foldable phone market in 2021 with its flagship device, the Find N. It featured a lengthwise folding design, providing users with a tablet-like experience. Now, OPPO is introducing the new OPPO Find N2 Flip, which folds across the waist. What enhancements and benefits does this new addition offer in day-to-day usage? Let's delve deeper to explore its features.

Premium Build and Folding Mechanism

While flexible AMOLED technology is indeed revolutionary, phone companies have faced the challenge of developing robust folding mechanisms that require substantial innovation and engineering. These mechanisms must withstand the repeated folding and unfolding of the device, while also accommodating the bending radius of the AMOLED display. Additionally, they must effectively prevent dust and debris from entering, as these can negatively impact the folding mechanism. Meeting all these requirements is undoubtedly a tall-order for manufacturers.

Indeed, considering that the OPPO Find N2 Flip is only OPPO's second attempt at a foldable design, it is impressive to observe the refinement in its folding mechanism. The device demonstrates a notable spring tension when folding and unfolding, providing a solid and reliable feel. The presence of some springiness adds to the user experience, as it helps to effortlessly open the device or bring the two halves together once they pass a certain angle.

Additionally, the two halves of the OPPO Find N2 Flip are magnetized, ensuring that they stay securely closed when folded unless intentionally opened. However, this magnetic feature has its pros and cons. On one hand, it provides a strong closure, ensuring that the device remains shut when not in use. On the other hand, this can make unfolding the phone a two-handed operation, as you need to consciously separate the magnetized halves. This means that answering a call with just one hand may not be possible unless you utilize the external screen, but we'll discuss that aspect in more detail later.

One impressive aspect of the OPPO Find N2 Flip is the seamless bend mechanism it employs. The device has been engineered meticulously to eliminate any visible gaps that could allow dust or particles to enter, which undoubtedly contributes to its durability. The phone is tested to endure an impressive 400,000 folds, and this attention to detail in preventing debris intrusion is certainly a contributing factor.

Furthermore, the metallic "elbow" section of the device is adorned with a tasteful embossed pattern, along with the OPPO branding. This adds a touch of aesthetics and enhances the overall design appeal of the phone.

The Astral Black variant of the OPPO Find N2 Flip showcases an exterior design predominantly composed of frosted finish glass, which not only provides a visually appealing look but also offers a delightful tactile experience when touched. Additionally, the device features a robust metal frame that adds to its overall strength and durability, ensuring that it maintains its sturdiness whether folded or unfolded. This combination of premium materials and solid construction contributes to the overall quality and feel of the device.

The 6.8-inch Foldable Display

Undoubtedly, the foldable 6.8-inch AMOLED screen is the centerpiece of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, and when unfolded, it presents a truly magnificent display. With its FHD+ (2520×1080) resolution, the screen offers slightly more vertical real estate compared to other large-screen flagship phones, such as the Honor 70's 6.67-inch OLED. This additional screen area provides a slightly more spacious typing experience and enhances the visual impact while gaming or watching movies. The immersive display of the Find N2 Flip enhances the overall user experience and ensures a captivating viewing experience.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip boasts a stunning display not only in terms of size but also in terms of performance. With its 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz sampling rate, the display offers smooth and fluid visuals, providing an enhanced user experience. Switching from another device with a 120 Hz display, such as the ASUS ZenFone 8, to the Find N2 Flip, users can notice a faster and more responsive typing experience. The higher refresh rate and sampling rate contribute to reduced latency and a more seamless interaction with the device, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable typing experience on the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Anyone who has used a foldable phone knows that the crease on the AMOLED screen is an unavoidable characteristic, and OPPO is transparent about it. They utilize a 'water drop' hinge that ensures the display is never bent beyond a certain radius, resulting in a crease that measures less than 0.15mm. Initially, it can be disheartening to see the previously smooth screen develop a slight crease when folding the phone. However, after a day of usage, the impact on usability is minimal, and I rarely notice the crease when the screen is in normal use.

The External 3.26-inch Screen

While the primary foldable AMOLED screen of the OPPO Find N2 Flip undoubtedly takes center stage, it is worth noting the surprising usefulness of its external cover screen in day-to-day usage.

n comparison to the 1.9-inch Cover Screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, the OPPO Find N2 Flip's external cover screen offers more than double the real estate with its 3.26-inch display. This screen goes beyond being just a "notification" display and serves multiple functions. Currently, it can display essential information such as the clock, notifications, selfie camera mode, timer, and media controls.

Among the various functionalities of the OPPO Find N2 Flip's external cover screen, the selfie camera mode stands out as the most useful, as it optimizes the screen real estate. The generously sized viewfinder on the screen takes selfie-taking to a new level by utilizing the phone's main cameras. Furthermore, when the phone is bent at a 90-degree angle and used sideways, it transforms into a professional vlogging camera reminiscent of the Canon VIXIA mini X, a popular choice among celebrities. It's noteworthy that even the VIXIA mini X only features a 2.7-inch screen, making the Find N2 Flip an even more capable vlogging camera with its larger display.

Battery Life and 44W SUPERVOOC

The flip mechanism of the OPPO Find N2 Flip does occupy internal space that could otherwise be used for larger batteries. With its 4300 mAh capacity, the battery size is considered relatively modest. However, real-life usage has shown that the battery life of the device is surprisingly long-lasting.

When transitioning from a device like the Asus ZenFone 8 with a 4000 mAh battery, the noticeable longevity of the battery life on the OPPO Find N2 Flip is commendable. In everyday usage scenarios involving activities such as phone calls, YouTube streaming, gaming, and continuous use of messenger apps, the Find N2 Flip offers a comfortable day's worth of battery life on a single charge.

Another advantage of having a smaller battery capacity is the ability to benefit from faster recharging times. With the OPPO 44W SUPERVOOC charger, users can conveniently perform 20-minute top-ups in the evening, which typically prove sufficient to get them through the day.

Unlocking and Unfolding Operation

Indeed, the unlocking speed of a phone is a crucial aspect that greatly impacts the user experience, considering how frequently we access our devices throughout the day. With the average person checking their phone approximately 100 times daily, the unlocking mechanism becomes the most frequently used feature on our smartphones.

With the OPPO Find N2 Flip, it utilizes a capacitive fingerprint scanner, which is known for its speed and effectiveness. Personally, I find this type of scanner to be preferable to under-the-screen scanners, which I often find to be less reliable.

The Find N2 Flip introduces an additional aspect to the unlocking process due to its folding design, which can potentially make accessing the phone a bit more cumbersome. It did take me some time to adapt to this new unlocking method. Initially, the only available way to unlock the cover display was through a PIN, but this was promptly addressed with a firmware update that brought additional unlocking options.

After using the Find N2 Flip for approximately a day, I became accustomed to the process of unlocking the phone by using the fingerprint scanner and unfolding it in one seamless motion. This method proved to be the faster and more reliable option compared to face unlock or using a PIN. If, like me, you prioritize both the speed and security of screen unlocking, you may initially find the unfolding process a bit tedious. However, the good news is that the placement of the fingerprint scanner allows for a streamlined unlocking process as I eventually learned to do.

Final Verdict

In conclusion, the OPPO Find N2 Flip impresses with its foldable design, sturdy build, and innovative features. While the phone companies face challenges in balancing the folding mechanism and display technology, OPPO has managed to deliver a device with a seamless bend mechanism, minimal crease, and effective dust prevention.

The external cover screen proves to be more than just a notification display, offering useful functionalities such as the selfie camera mode and even transforming into a professional vlogging camera. Despite its slightly smaller battery capacity, the Find N2 Flip surprises with its long-lasting battery life, complemented by fast charging capabilities.

All in all, the OPPO Find N2 Flip combines innovation, usability, and an exceptional user experience, making it a notable contender in the foldable phone market, and we're pleased to award it with the IBTimes Editor's Choice badge.

David is a tech enthusiast/writer who is often on the move and is on a mission to explore ways to make his overhaul flights more enjoyable. This is a contribution to an ongoing IBTimes review series on gadgets for Business Travelers.