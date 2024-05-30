Data fuels global operations, providing crucial information that drives innovation, cutting-edge solutions, and business growth. To help better manage data storage and processing, data centers have become the go-to answer for business owners, executives, and leaders. Though their logistic benefits are undeniable, data centers have become a topic of much controversy due to being responsible for nearly 1% of energy-related GHG emissions. While most data centers' sustainability leaves much to be desired, one Utah-based center is committed to reducing its negative impact. To achieve that goal, the facility trusted Verde Solutions, an energy service company with over 12 years of experience, to implement renewable energy systems and create planet-friendly solar PVs installed on a vertical wall.

About to enter its final engineering phase, this project is driven by Verde Solutions' dedication to innovation and next-generation solutions in the energy sectors. From the highest quality materials to cost-effective power optimizations, Verde Solutions' Utah project will lead the charge toward a more sustainable data center future.

At the core of the project lies the EAGLE® 72 G6B solar PV technology designed by a Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer - JinkoSolar - and NYSE-listed since 2010. Thanks to its N-type bifacial, positive power tolerance of 0~+3%, and automated AI-powered manufacturing, EAGLE® 72 achieved top performance in the strictest 3rd party labs. Some of its key features include the Multi Busbar Half Cell Technology, which enables better light trapping, low-temperature coefficient for high energy yields, and durability in all environments, such as humidity, heat, and hailstorms.

The SolarEdge S1202 Power Optimizer for North America is the muscle behind the project's solar PVs. With a high 99.5% efficiency with module-level MPPT, S1202 generates greater energy yields and ignites higher ROI. SolarEdge's solution is adapted to work seamlessly in commercial and large field installations, ensuring maximum protection through automated high DC voltage reduction and the continuously monitoring SolarEdge Sense Connect.

Accompanying these systems is the SolarEdge Three Phase Inverter with synergy technology powered by a unique pre-commissioning process for rapid installation. From an easy 2-person installation with a lightweight design to independent energy unit operations and built-in thermal sensors that detect faulty wiring, Verde Solutions ensures the process is seamless and hassle-free, and chances for mistakes are minimized.

Leveraging its 12 years of experience in the field, Verde Solution is equipped with the necessary skills to elevate the Utah data center. By installing solar panels on a vertical wall, the company will be able to significantly reduce the energy consumed by the data center, slashing gas released into the atmosphere.

What stands as a testament to Verde Solutions' reliability is the beginning of this professional partnership, which started when an engineering consultant working with Verde Solutions on a past project in JFK Airport, joined the Utah data center. He immediately reached out to Verde Solutions, due to the successful partnership they previously had, asking the team to install vertical wall panels.

While data centers receive more and more critique, it's important to highlight the companies that take an extra step toward sustainability. Chris Gersch, founder of Verde Solutions, adds, "Renewable energy has the potential to uplift even the most carbon-heavy industries. It's exciting to see data centers seek eco-friendly solutions to these environmental issues, and I hope more of them will follow the green path."