One of the most popular and controversial games from last year, "Palworld," is also looking to join the upcoming lineup of games that will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

As revealed by PocketPair's executives during the Game Developer Conference last week, the team is considering developing a port that will make the game it available to the hybrid handheld console.

The company is still considering bringing "Palworld" to the Switch despite the copyright infringement lawsuit it faces against Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

'Palworld' Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?

According to a report by IGN (via ComicBook Gaming), PocketPair Inc.'s John "Bucky" Buckley revealed that the company is considering "Palworld" to the Nintendo Switch 2. However, amidst the scarcity of details regarding the upcoming console, the team has not yet begun its development of this version of the game.

It was revealed by Buckley that PocketPair once also considered bringing "Palworld" to the original Nintendo Switch but claimed that the game has a "beefy" nature, which prevented them from doing so.

Because of the original Switch's hardware and specs, PocketPair was not able to create a port for the game despite their plans to make it multi-platform.

Despite the executive's sentiments about the original Switch, he did not rule out the possibility of "Palworld" making it to the next-gen Switch 2 console but said that "like everyone else, we're waiting."

The company is also anticipating the full announcement from April's Direct event for the Switch 2, which will reveal more important details to the public.

PocketPair: Waiting on Switch 2's Specs for 'Palworld'

For now, PocketPair remains in the dark about the Switch 2's specs and hardware, and it will have to wait for the information so that it can determine if it could move forward with the said "Palworld" port and if it would be feasible to do so.

According to Buckley, if they find that Switch 2's specs are "beefy" as well, it would be "100% worth considering" for PocketPair to develop a port to the Nintendo Switch 2 despite the ongoing legal case they are facing against the company. The executive also revealed that they did optimizations for the Valve Steam Deck before and were satisfied with their game's availability on the platform.

The goal for PocketPair's "Palworld" is to have it available on more handheld gaming consoles, according to Buckley.

PocketPair vs. Nintendo: Pokémon Infringement Case

After the arrival of "Palworld," Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against its parent company, PocketPair Inc., for allegedly infringing on the "Pokémon" franchise with their game.

However, PocketPair remains unfazed by what Nintendo and The Pokemon Company threw at them as they released a PlayStation version of their game. That being said, PocketPair promised to change the game's mechanics now to avoid further drama.

Originally published on Player One