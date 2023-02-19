KEY POINTS Pink said the "Lady Marmalade" music video "wasn't very fun to make"

She said co-stars Lil' Kim and Mya "were nice" but notably left Christina Aguilera out of that sentiment

Pink said her favorite music video is "Try"

Pink apparently did not have the best time filming the music video for "Lady Marmalade."

While promoting her recently released ninth studio album "Trustfall," the singer ranked 12 of her "most iconic music videos" for Buzzfeed U.K. She placed her 2001 cover of "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya in the last position, citing her negative experience shooting the music video.

Pink told the outlet that Kim and Mya "were nice" on set but notably left Aguilera out of that sentiment.

"It wasn't very fun to make," Pink said. "I'm all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss. There were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!"

She added, "I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day."

Back in 2001, Pink spoke about the music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles and featured Missy Elliott in the intro on MTV News, describing it as "a circus on acid." The song was originally recorded by the '70s group LaBelle and was featured on the "Moulin Rouge!" soundtrack.

"The video's going to be dope," Aguilera teased at the time. "We're going to be having cabaret costumes. It's something you've never seen from us before. So, it's going to be fun."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer said she embraced the idea of collaborating with Pink, Elliott, Mya and Lil' Kim when the idea was pitched to her.

"I'm a fan of all of theirs, and just to be in the same song doing something with them — collaborating, which I love to do, is a really big thing for me," Aguilera said. "And it's cool to be out there before my next album comes out there, too."

The tension between Aguilera and Pink allegedly ignited in the recording studio when they were trying to determine which singer would sing certain parts of the Grammy-winning song.

"[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" Pink claimed in her 2009 VH1 "Behind the Music" special, according to Page Six. "And I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f–king meeting's about.'"

Pink spoke about her feud with Aguilera during a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The host asked if their conflict got physical, and the singer claimed that it did.

"Actually, she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious. I was like, 'What's happening right now?'" Pink alleged of her former collaborator.

Pink clarified in the interview that she and Aguilera later reconciled when they worked together on "The Voice."

"I hadn't seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that," Pink told Cohen.

But Aguilera denied the physical altercation claims during a January 2019 "WWHL" episode, saying Pink "could beat my a--."

Meanwhile, Pink told BuzzFeed U.K. that her favorite music video is "Try" because she learned apache dancing for it, adding that it was "violently beautiful."

She also complimented her partner in the music video, Colt Prattes, and recounted how she ran in the desert in her underwear after just having had a baby.

"This is might be my favorite video ever, I have to be put it at No. 1. I mean, look at this man, I am holding him up, that was a large male. Floria Sigismondi was the director, and she's just a beautiful as the video is," Pink said.