Betting platforms were busier than ever with one day left before the U.S. elections, and among the busiest is the decentralized market prediction platform Polymarket, which has seen significant changes in betting figures in recent days, including in the presidential event contracts.

The biggest story of the weekend was Vice President Kamala Harris' numbers improving following a new poll that showed she is leading ex-president Donald Trump in Iowa.

Harris Improves as Trump's Odds Decline

The Polymarket event contract for the presidential race showed that as of early Monday, Trump's lead declined to 56.1% and Harris improved to 44.0%. In comparison, last week, Polymarket bettors had the Republican presidential candidate leading his Democratic foe at 67%. At the time, a crypto whale bet a staggering $2 million on his chances.

This comes after a Des Moines Register—Mediacom Iowa Poll survey showed that the Vice President is leading Trump at 47% to 44% in Iowa. Those figures are considered a huge breakthrough for the Harris campaign, considering how the said state delivered the wins to Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Harris' breakthroughs didn't end with narrowing Trump's lead on Polymarket and the Iowa poll. She has also reclaimed two swing states on the popular betting platform for cryptocurrency users around the world to buy and sell crypto to bet on future events.

Harris is Back in the Swing State Game

As of early Monday, Harris had retaken Wisconsin and Michigan from Trump on the betting platform, while Trump still had the lead in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Trump took all swing states on Polymarket in mid-October after bettors flipped Nevada in favor of Trump. It appears the figures are also changing just a day before the elections.

Two weeks ago, Trump was leading Harris at 58% to 42%. As of early Monday, his chances have slightly fallen to 55%, while Harris's odds climbed to 45%. Pennsylvania, dubbed the key state among all other battleground states, is expected to be a major player in the presidential race.

Do the Numbers Matter?

As the battle intensifies and Harris' numbers begin to move closer to Trump, some crypto users have been discussing how the elections will affect crypto prices, especially with some experts saying crypto will fare better under a Trump regime.

However, for prominent crypto expert Elja, regardless of who wins the presidency, the crypto market may still bleed and then recover. "Crypto is all about trends," he noted, adding that "there will always be opportunities in crypto to make whopping money" regardless of the election outcomes.