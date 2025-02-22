Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Respiratory Crisis, Vatican Says

Pope Francis remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, the Vatican announced Saturday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized for a week with a complex lung infection, has received high flows of oxygen as well as blood transfusions due to anemia-related complications, the Associated Press reported.

While Pope Francis remains alert and reportedly spent the day seated in an armchair, the Vatican said he was experiencing more pain than the previous day, and his prognosis remains uncertain. Doctors have diagnosed him with pneumonia and a serious respiratory infection, cautioning that the primary threat to his recovery is the potential onset of sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection.

"He is not out of danger," said Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope's personal physician. "Like all fragile patients, I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced."

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a worsening bout of bronchitis. His treatment includes cortisone, antibiotics and supplemental oxygen. The Vatican confirmed that he would miss Sunday's traditional noon blessing for the second consecutive weekend as he continues to recover.

Despite his absence, Vatican Holy Year celebrations are proceeding as planned.

