A pregnant Indiana mom who said she "couldn't handle the crying" of her baby daughter allegedly "threw" the girl into her playpen, inflicting severe brain injuries.

Alexandrea G. Ring, 20, has been charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, according to police in Evansville, Indiana.

It's unclear if she entered a plea to the charges.

The investigation into the accusations against Ring began Wednesday evening when officers were dispatched to her home for a report of an unresponsive child.

The child's condition prompted first responders to transport her to the hospital for emergency surgery to address bleeding and swelling of the brain, said police. The victim also suffered bruising to the forehead, ears, arms, stomach and buttocks.

While interviewed by police, Ring alleged her daughter began to cry after a diaper change. She allegedly explained that she "couldn't handle the crying" and that it "set her off," according to police. She purportedly responded by holding the girl over her playpen and tossing her in it.

Ring, who is 30 weeks pregnant, then allegedly backpeddled her story, claiming her belly got in the way and forced her to drop her baby as she tried to put her down. She also alleged the victim fell face-first into a cabinet.

Ring allegedly waited three hours for her boyfriend to come home before she called 911, despite witnessing her child sway in and out of consciousness, said police.

She is being held on $15,000 bond.