Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale

Dubai, UAE, August 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Ethereum-based meme project Pepeto ($PEPETO) has raised over $6.5 million in its ongoing presale, with more than 40 billion tokens sold so far. The presale is taking place amid a broader 2025 trend of renewed activity in meme-themed digital assets, marked by increased social engagement and narrative-driven participation.

While many expected utility-based blockchains to dominate this year, meme coins like Pepeto prove they’re still leading much of the online hype, especially when paired with real products like exchanges, bridges, and staking tools.

Pepeto Presale Crosses $6.5M Milestone

$PEPETO has recorded over $6.5 million in presale funding to date, with increased participation reported following the release of its exchange demo. According to the Pepeto team, this places the project among the more heavily funded Ethereum-based meme-themed initiatives launched in 2025.

Currently priced at $0.000000150 per token, $PEPETO remains accessible for early investors looking to join before it opens for public trading.

Community Hype and Exchange Demo Fuel Visibility

Pepeto’s team attributes its current visibility to growing community activity across platforms such as Twitter and Telegram. The recent release of the demo exchange has prompted increased user engagement on social media channels.

According to the Pepeto team, the current level of community engagement reflects patterns seen in earlier meme token cycles, with the project aiming to build on this momentum through its Ethereum-based infrastructure

Pepeto’s Growth Overview

Several key factors are fueling Pepeto’s milestone presale:

Ethereum-Based Foundation : Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities.

: Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities. Viral Community Engagement : Over 100,000 active followers across socials continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025.

: Over 100,000 active followers across socials continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025. Dual Security Audits : Fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving cautious investors more confidence in the project’s legitimacy.

: Fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving cautious investors more confidence in the project’s legitimacy. Strategic Tokenomics : A fixed supply of 420T tokens, mirroring Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth.

: A fixed supply of 420T tokens, mirroring Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth. Utility-Backed Ecosystem: A demo version of the Pepeto Exchange has already been displayed on socials, showcasing the zero-fee exchange, swap tech, and bridge. Applications are opening for Web3 projects to list in Stage 2.

What’s Next for Pepeto After the Presale?

With the presale still active, Pepeto’s team has confirmed that Tier 1 exchange listings are in discussion, liquidity provisioning, and wider marketing will follow immediately after. These moves are designed to position $PEPETO strongly for its next market phase.

Watch youtube video – Pepeto launch its exchange ahead of listing

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVWPsZ69xnw

To date, Pepeto has secured over $6.5 million and distributed tens of billions of tokens through its presale. This shows real belief in the project’s roadmap and utility-first meme coin approach. The team’s transparency and consistent delivery continue to drive attention from retail and whale investors alike.

According to the Pepeto team, the project’s strategy is focused on long-term development rather than short-term market activity following its public trading launch. It’s creating the home of meme coins, powered by real infrastructure, scalable tech, and a Pepe-faced brand that’s already making waves like what history showed with Dogecoin, Shiba and Pepe itself.

Users can visit pepeto.io to secure their place before the presale gates close.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based project combining meme culture with a real ecosystem. With tools like a zero-fee decentralized exchange, staking platform, and multi-chain bridge, Pepeto blends hype with substance.

For More Details About PEPETO, Users Can Visit The Link Below:

Website: https://pepeto.io

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Telegram channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Contact

COO agent



Daniel B.



contact@tokenwire.io

