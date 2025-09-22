CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

Lisbon, Portugal, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

CryptoLists.com has been recognised as the “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at the primary Affiliate Leaders Awards in Europe, held on 17 September during SBC Summit Lisbon at the MEO Arena.

The SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards are widely regarded as independent and transparent, with winners chosen through public votes and industry respect rather than sponsorship or payment. This makes the award a genuine endorsement of CryptoLists.com’s focus on innovation, transparency, and the crypto casino sector.

Winning the award highlights CryptoLists.com’s role in helping players navigate the world of crypto casinos with confidence. The platform prioritises clear, unbiased reviews, covering areas such as new brand launches, game providers, deposit methods, and licensing checks. The website now features detailed insights on more than 335 deposit options across crypto-friendly casinos and exchanges, over 70 blockchains, and reviews of more than 480 game providers.

Since launch, Crypto Lists has focused on making crypto gaming more accessible and reliable, whether players are looking for instant transfers, a suitable blockchain for transfers, or simply the latest industry updates. With dedicated sections for all kinds of player interests, the company aims to provide value for both experienced players and newcomers.

Being recognised at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards alongside leading names in the industry reflects both the foundation CryptoLists.com has built since launch and the ongoing trust of its readers, players, and partners.

As adoption of crypto in iGaming continues to grow, with more coins, tokens, and blockchains entering the space, CryptoLists.com remains committed to expanding its coverage, supporting education, and raising standards across the sector. The coming month will feature a one-of-a-kind update of the website.

About Crypto Lists

CryptoLists.com is a leading platform for crypto casino and blockchain reviews. With a growing database of casinos, tokens, deposit methods, and game providers, the site offers transparent insights and up-to-date toplists that help players and partners make informed decisions.

Users can learn more at CryptoLists.com.

Contact

Co-founder



Markus Jalmerot



Short Selling SL



mj@cryptolists.com

