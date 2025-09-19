In heavy industries like mining, oil and gas, hydro transmission, and infrastructure, predictability is everything. Projects worth billions can hinge on whether materials arrive on time, at the right cost, and in a form supporting flawless execution. For ER Steel, a Vancouver-based design and fabrication company now in its sixth year, the path to predictability lies not in multiple rounds of competitive bidding, but in forging long-term partnerships built on trust, accountability, and shared vision.

"We don't see ourselves as a one-and-done supplier," explains Scott Dunlop, President of ER Steel. "If a client is only interested in price, they are probably going to be a one-time client. What we are invested in are relationships where we can plan ahead together and deliver real value."

That philosophy has guided ER Steel from the beginning. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who had worked together for decades. Each member of the leadership team, Dunlop, COO Lloyd Kamlade, and Partner Wade Prawdzik, brought deep expertise and a network of trusted colleagues, allowing them to hand-pick a team of specialists who share their vision. "We built this company with industry experts across the board," says Dunlop. "That's how we deliver boutique service while still operating with the capacity of a large fabricator."

ER Steel's preference for master service agreements over traditional tendering has become a key differentiator. Instead of competing for one-off contracts, the company seeks to lock in multi-year relationships that allow both sides to forecast costs, manage capital expenditures more flexibly, and streamline project execution.

"Long-term agreements mean our clients can lock in pricing, shift capital spending if needed, and get to market faster," Dunlop explains. "When we know what's coming down the pipeline, we can prioritize resources, maximize buying power, move product through our factories, and ensure it hits shipping lanes on time."

The benefits go beyond efficiency. According to Kamlade, these partnerships eliminate uncertainty while adding value at every stage. "With long-term clients, everyone knows the process. Teams get familiar with each other, communication becomes seamless, and execution is just easier. It's the opposite of starting from scratch with every tender."

ER Steel has also structured itself to support this model by operating as vertically as possible. The company is involved from the earliest stages of design, where it can apply value engineering, practical field knowledge, and expert door-to-door logistical services to ensure on time and on budget delivery. "We always keep the on-site teams in mind," Dunlop says. "From how the steel is labeled and packaged to how it's staged for erection on-site, everything is designed to support installation and site conditions. This makes us more than a supplier, but a partner in project delivery."

This approach has earned ER Steel a reputation for delivering some of the most challenging projects in the world. The company's portfolio includes a new gold mine process building built on the side of a mountain in Greenland, a project that Dunlop compares to "sending steel to the moon." Closer to home, ER Steel contributed to the McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan, a high-profile, critical mineral development project in Canada, backed by strong political momentum.

Such projects demonstrate ER Steel's ability to deliver under extreme logistical and technical conditions, but for Dunlop, they also underscore the larger point: predictability in cost, quality, and schedule is the lifeblood of industrial development. "If a project's cost suddenly goes up overnight, it can stop everything in its tracks," he says. "Our model provides the accountability and foresight to prevent that. Clients never have to wonder with us; they know exactly where their project stands."

For Kamlade, this reliability translates into stronger human connections as well. "Relationships are forged between teams," he says. "It's about more than steel. It's about building trust so everyone involved can focus on success rather than project risk."

That ethos of trust, collaboration, and boutique service is what ER Steel believes will carry it forward as industries from mining to energy continue to evolve. As Dunlop says, "We are the path of least resistance. Our goal is to make projects simpler, smoother, and ultimately more successful, for our clients and their end users alike."