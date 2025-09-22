It took Pocket FM at least 10 pivots to find its optimal product market fit. But when the Bengaluru-based startup introduced the audio series (i.e., episodic audio drama) to listeners, things changed dramatically.

First in India, and then across the United States, Pocket FM took notice as people switched from binge-watching television shows on streaming services to binge-listening to new forms of audio entertainment. In other words, by introducing audiences to its audio series, Pocket FM has truly redefined audio entertainment, particularly in the non-music category.

But Pocket Entertainment, the parent company of Pocket FM, is more than an audio entertainment company. With the release of two other platforms, Pocket Novel and Pocket Toons, the Bengaluru-based startup has begun building its own content powerhouse, backed by its unique storytelling, artificial intelligence (AI), and the vast network of creators that it has built during the past few years.

While Pocket FM thrives on its flagship audio series, with more than 200 million listeners globally, Pocket Novel is a global online reading platform. The more recently launched Pocket Toons has already emerged as a breath of fresh air to lovers of comic books.

Building a global IP house

Founded by Rohan Nayak, Nishanth KS, and Prateek Dixit, Pocket FM initially gained traction by offering dramatized non-music audio content in small episodes in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali. Early on, however, the founders realised that the Indian market was underserved in terms of immersive, mobile-first entertainment formats that could fill the time voids in long commutes and daily chores.

But the vision soon expanded beyond India. By 2021, Pocket FM had quietly launched in the US, followed by multiple European and Latin American markets in 2024, achieving strong traction among Gen Z and millennial users seeking snackable, serialized fiction content.

Pocket FM's most popular shows, ranging from love stories to horrors to thrillers, are not just Indian in origin but globally resonant in their themes. "We bank on the universality of emotions told through tightly-written, binge-worthy scripts," says Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder of Pocket Entertainment.

AI-powered content creation

One of the most disruptive elements of Pocket FM's strategy is its use of AI in storytelling workflows. The company has invested heavily in AI for voice cloning, translation, and even story generation, making it possible to create localized content at scale and in multiple languages across the world.

"Our writers are publishing hundreds of hours of content every day on the back of our AI Creator Suite," says Nayak. With AI Creator Suite, writers can publish and produce their own audio series with minimal technical effort.

"Imagine writing a story in the morning and releasing it as an audio series by lunchtime," Nayak adds. "We wanted to make storytelling as effortless and instant as sharing a tweet, but with the same depth and drama of a hit Netflix series."

Creator economy at the core

Pocket FM's secret weapon lies in its ever-growing community of creators. With more than 250,000 writers and voice artists on board, the company has built a decentralized content factory where fresh IPs are constantly being discovered and scaled. Besides revenue sharing, the company offers global visibility, monetization opportunities, and the chance to build a loyal fan base for its creators, especially aspiring writers.

Hit shows like "Insta Millionaire," "Saving Nora," "Gods Eye," "My Vampire System," and others have not only attracted millions of listeners but also turned some of these shows' creators into household names within the Pocket FM ecosystem.

Turning stories into franchises

Pocket FM's long game is not just about streaming; it's about intellectual property. The company is now preparing to license its most successful shows for cross-platform adaptations, including web series and films.

"We're also working on live-action adaptations in India and abroad," adds Nayak.

Big bucks from big backers

Pocket Entertainment is backed by several global venture capitalists, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tanglin, StepStone Group, and Goodwater Capital. According to Entrackr, the company has raised approximately $196 million to date and is reportedly valued at over $750 million as of 2024.

Additionally, by April of 2025, Pocket Entertainment reported that it had surpassed an annualized revenue run rate (ARR) of $250 million.

The road ahead

What's interesting is that, unlike most of its peers, Pocket Entertainment is aiming for profitability. "We hope to turn profitable next fiscal year," says Nayak.

Pocket Entertainment's journey, however, is still unfolding. Besides India, the company currently operates in the US, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Canada, with plans to expand further into additional European and Asian markets throughout the remainder of 2025.

"This year, we're expanding further by launching in France, Italy, Japan, and Korea. With the power of AI, we can expand to over 20 countries by the end of this year, thanks to our ability to rapidly adapt and record shows in multiple languages," said Nayak.