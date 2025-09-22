PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions

Castries, Saint Lucia, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker, has announced a major expansion of its Crypto Futures offering, adding 101 new coins and giving traders access to trending and niche altcoin markets. The rollout reinforces PrimeXBT’s position as a one-stop trading platform for Crypto and CFDs, while strengthening its competitive edge with industry-leading trading conditions.

The 101 new listings are paired against USDT and organised into intuitive categories, including Layer 1 & 2 protocols, DeFi, Meme tokens, AI projects, Infrastructure, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFT-related coins, giving traders streamlined access to some of the market’s most in-demand assets, including the new WLFI token, which has recently gained significant market attention.

Backed by deep liquidity from leading exchanges, PrimeXBT has implemented a tiered risk framework with clearly defined lot sizes, exposure caps, and leverage of up to 1:150 for altcoins and up to 1:500 on BTC, with both cross and isolated margin modes available to suit different trading styles. Crypto Futures fees start at just 0.045%, with selected commission-free coins and discounts of up to almost 70% for VIP tiers, making PrimeXBT’s pricing among the most competitive in the industry.

According to PrimeXBT, this expansion makes it one of the most cost-efficient and advanced crypto derivatives platforms, reflecting its commitment to empowering traders to succeed. The broker highlighted that its client-first approach focuses on delivering institutional-grade execution, transparent pricing, and powerful tools, creating a premium trading experience with choice and control designed for today’s dynamic markets.

In addition to Crypto Futures, PrimeXBT offers a wide range of CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto with zero commissions, all accessible through its integrated platform suite, which combines PXTrader, MT5, and a dedicated Crypto Futures platform in a single personal area. The ecosystem also features built-in crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange, flexible crypto and fiat payment options, and crypto-denominated accounts, allowing traders to easily manage funds and access global markets from one coherent environment. Traders benefit from scalable features, volume-based discounts, rewards, cashback, and bonuses, helping them grow on their own terms.

By combining new opportunities, market-leading conditions, and professional-grade trading tools, PrimeXBT delivers a trusted platform for navigating the global crypto market at every level, while empowering traders to succeed.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

