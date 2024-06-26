Progressive Representative Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was defeated in the Democratic primary in New York's 16th Congressional District on Tuesday by George Latimer, a moderate challenger supported by pro-Israel groups.

The result follows a controversial and costly race that highlighted the Democratic Party's internal conflicts over the war in Gaza, NBC News reported.

The contest in New York's 16th District, between Bowman and Westchester County Executive Latimer, set a record for ad spending in a House primary, with $25 million invested, according to AdImpact.

The United Democracy Project, a super PAC linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, contributed nearly $15 million in support of Latimer.

Bowman conceded defeat Tuesday night, but promised that the broader fight for "humanity and justice" would continue. "This race was never about me and me alone. It was never about this district and this district alone. It was always about all of us," he said.

"Now, our opponents — not opponent — may have won this round, at this time, in this place. But this will be a battle for our humanity and justice for the rest of our lives," he added.

Bowman, 48, known for his strong criticism of Israel, becomes the first incumbent Democratic lawmaker to lose a primary this election cycle. A former middle school principal from the Bronx, he gained national attention when he defeated 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel, then-chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, in 2020.

He was re-elected in 2022 but faced increased vulnerability this cycle due to several missteps.

Last fall, Bowman pleaded guilty to pulling a fire alarm in a House building during a vote on a GOP bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Bowman also had to retract his comments dismissing reports of sexual violence during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as "propaganda" after the United Nations confirmed assaults had occurred.

Latimer, 70, on the other hand, is a seasoned politician with over 35 years of experience. He began his career on the Rye City Council in 1987 and has held positions on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, as well as in the state Assembly and Senate.

"Tonight, we turn the page and we say that we believe in inclusion of everybody in our representation," Latimer said Tuesday night.

"That you are included no matter what your demographic is. Doesn't matter your age, color of your skin, your religion, sexual identity, whether you're a right-hander or a left-hander. Whether you're a Mets fan or a Yankee fan," he added.

The race attracted endorsements from prominent figures. Progressive icons like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., campaigned for Bowman, while Latimer received support from Hillary Clinton, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and former New York Gov. David Paterson.