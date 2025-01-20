The Proud Boys marched through freezing Washington D.C. streets demanding that recently sworn-in President Donald Trump pardon those serving time related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"Free our boys! Free our boys!" about 50 members of the Proud Boys chant on the video.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 39, of Miami, Florida, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy and other charges.

"The Justice Department proved in court that the Proud Boys played a central role in setting the January 6th attack on our Capitol into motion. Over the past week, four members of the Proud Boys received sentences that reflect the danger their crimes pose to our democracy. Today, the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, learned that the consequence of conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power is 22 years in federal prison," former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time of the sentencing.

"No organization put more boots on the ground at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 than the Proud Boys, and they were at the forefront of every major breach of the Capitol's defenses, leading the on-the-ground efforts to storm the seat of government," U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia said at the time.

"Free Our Boys," chanted about 50 Proud Boys outside of Capitol One Arena just two minutes after President Trump was sworn into office.



It is not clear whether Trump will pardon leaders of the Proud Boys who were convicted on seditious conspiracy charges for their J6 roles. pic.twitter.com/BnPybESx6y — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 20, 2025

