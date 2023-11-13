'QAnon Shaman' Plans To Run For Congress In 2024
Jacob Angely-Chansley, who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and was known as 'QAnon Shaman,' filed paperwork to run for a House of Representatives seat in 2024.
He is seeking the Libertarian Party's nomination for Arizona's 8th Congressional District, according to the Nov. 9 filing.
Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who currently holds the seat, announced last month that she won't seek reelection. Lesko ran unopposed in the 2022 election.
Chansley served 27 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riots after receiving a 41-month sentence. On January 6, 2021, Chansley was shirtless, with his face painted and wearing a furry headdress with horns.
Prosecutors described him as the face of the attacks to the U.S. Congress. Chansley pleaded guilty and issued an apology. He named himself "QAnon Shaman," but later disavowed the QAnon conspiracy movement.
