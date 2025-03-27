Reddit experienced a significant outage Thursday afternoon, with over 35,000 users reporting issues across the platform.

The outages began around 2:40 p.m. EDT, with the number of reports skyrocketing by 3:15 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector, an outage tracking site.

The majority of the issues, 47%, were tied to Reddit's mobile app, while 42% of users reported problems with the website. A smaller portion, 11%, indicated difficulties with server connections. These disruptions left users unable to access various features, causing frustration across the platform.

In response, Reddit's official status account posted on X that it was "currently investigating the issue." At 3:48 p.m. EDT, Reddit confirmed it had implemented a fix and was actively "monitoring the results."

Following the announcement, DownDetector saw a decrease in the number of reports around 3:45 p.m. EDT. However, more than 28,000 users were still reporting issues at that time.

This is a developing story.

Originally published on HNGN