Debates over race, identity, and power in America are hitting a boiling point, with Black communities confronting their place in Donald Trump's vision of a "Golden Age of America."

To dissect these layered realities, visionaries, entrepreneurs and community leaders Marcus A. Noel and Attorney Justin A. Moore are taking aim at the new challenges faced by African Americans. Both Morehouse alumni and on the board of directors duo alongside Dr. Julius Garvey, the son of Marcus Garvey, lead the Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development of The Garvey Family Estate, framing a bold path toward Black empowerment.

Last month's (MLK Weekend) historic posthumous pardon of Marcus Garvey by then-President Joe Biden was a symbolic victory, a nod to overdue justice. But Noel and Moore insist the gesture is just the start—the real challenge is breathing life back into Garvey's mission of a self-sustaining Black community that stays independent of both Democrat and Republican politics.

Carrying Garvey's Legacy into a New Era

Marcus Garvey's name carries weight as a revolutionary Black leader but remains too often strategically shoved into history's margins. The founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and voice for Pan-Africanism pushed radical ideas of sovereignty, self-reliance, and Black unity long before their time uniting 6 million in the movement. But in the late 1920s, J. Edgar Hoover's nascent FBI, then known as the Bureau of Investigation (BOI), derailed Garvey's momentum with a controversial conviction that smeared his message for decades.

Fast forward to now, Noel and Moore argue Garvey's ideals must be adapted as a blueprint to address the struggles of today's Black youth, who face barriers in AI innovation, crypto's Web3 ecosystem, and economic equity.

"Garvey's message remains urgent," said Moore who personally met with President Biden to lobby for Garvey's pardon. "It's about sovereignty, creating economies, and telling our own stories. His pardon this January was more than symbolic—it was a signal that the next chapter of his legacy is ready to be written."

Noel, himself named after Marcus Garvey, has woven the leader's ideals into his entrepreneurial initiatives. "When you read Garvey's philosophy and opinions, you wake up. His thinking is a blueprint for now—empowering us to use new mediums like AI and Web3 to build sovereign systems, not just dream about freedom but code it into existence," said Noel.

Noel sees the energy of the moment as ripe with potential—but the stakes are high.

"If the black community doesn't unify now," he warned, "it's game over. Period."

DEI and the Fight for Black Sovereignty

So what about the now-defunct DEI programs? Black economist Thomas Sowell had long dismissed diversity, equity, and inclusion. Back in 1990, he mocked its supposed benefits, likening them to the emperor's new clothes—visible only to those pretending to see.

However, Moore and Noel sharply critiqued divisive narratives that frame DEI programs as failures or as un-American. Moore didn't mince words, saying, "The entire anti-DEI movement smells like misdirection. Who actually benefits from DEI? White women. Yet it's painted like it only helps Black people, which is just not the truth."

According to Harvard Business Review (HBR), white women hold almost 70% of the diversity-related gains in corporate leadership over the past few decades.

Noel added another layer, pointing out how these campaigns destabilize community confidence. "They scream meritocracy while protecting nepotism. Show us a fair fight. Eliminate nepotism along with DEI, and Black talent will dominate. But that's not the game. The game is rigged for mediocrity in disguise."

Tearing down DEI without paving a new path fails to tackle systemic inequality, argue the two. They stress building and controlling institutions of knowledge and wealth, while fostering mutual support instead of seeking outside approval."The solution isn't boycotts or signs. It's infrastructure, investment, and innovation," said Noel.

The Political Crossroads

When it comes to politics, the Black community faces what feels like an impossible calculus—remain loyal to the Democratic Party, explore the Republican Party, or light a new fire with independent action. Both Noel and Moore had nuanced takes, emphasizing that blind allegiance to any party should be a relic of the past.

Noel recently registered as an Independent and urged others to consider doing the same to disrupt the complacency of politicians who take Black voters for granted. "Neither party has earned our loyalty. If we move collectively as Independents, they'd have to reckon with us," he explained.

Moore also struck a cautionary note, warning against jumping ship without a strategy. "We don't have the resources or political sophistication yet for a sustainable third party. But we do have time to learn and organize. Anything less is just posturing."

The Future in Black Hands

For all the challenges, both leaders underscored the role of technology and innovation in building sustainable Black economies. They see Web3, crypto, and AI as essential tools for reimagining collective ownership and sovereignty. Noel spoke passionately about the need for a cultural reset where Black billionaires and cultural influencers lead through mentorship and action. "Every billionaire should be raising 100 millionaires," he said, calling out the lack of protege programs in the community. We can't go far without generational bridges of knowledge, trade secrets, mentorship, and strategy. Other cultures have that in place for said leaders. We are suffering from a "gatekeeper mentality" which we cannot afford to have.

Moore's final reflection left the conversation in stark relief. "We've got all these front-runner mentalities instead of ecosystems. Wealth isn't individual; it's collective. If we don't wise up, hyper-globalization, AI, and the new tech oligarchies will not leave crumbs for us—just dust."

Follow the Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development: https://themarcusgarvey.org/

Marcus A. Noel is a celebrated visionary leader, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, award-winning social innovator, widely recognized for his transformative work at the intersection of technology, culture, and social impact. As the founder of multiple ventures, Marcus has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible, creating impactful solutions that address complex global challenges. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to both personal and collective freedom, harnessing innovation and spiritual alignment to inspire positive change. He is an expert at fostering ecosystems that merge creative arts, technology, and cultural movements.

Justin A. Moore is Co-Founder and Partner of Stafford Moore. He is an acclaimed social justice activist, and an award-winning attorney. Justin has a track record of zealous advocacy for a wide array of clients with a wide sweeping range of legal issues. When a client is experiencing a crisis and facing an inconceivable obstacle, they reach out to Justin to help them navigate. Justin has consulted previous presidential administrations on criminal justice reform, represented and advised Grammy award winning and Oscar nominated artists and has ensured that wrongfully accused citizens have stayed out of prison.