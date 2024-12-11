Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services nominee and a vocal advocate for government transparency, reportedly believes the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and is pushing for his daughter-in-law to prove it.

RFK Jr. is championing his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, as a pick for deputy CIA director under the Trump administration, according to unnamed sources cited by Axios.

RFK Jr. has publicly stated that the evidence suggesting CIA involvement in both his uncle's and father's deaths is "overwhelming." He views Fox Kennedy, a former undercover CIA officer and his campaign manager, as a key figure in potentially uncovering hidden truths. Her appointment, if realized, could place her in a pivotal position to advocate for the release of classified assassination documents and further investigate the agency's historical role.

President-elect Trump, who has reportedly promised to release the remaining JFK assassination files, has expressed strong support for RFK Jr., tapping him for a Cabinet position after RFK Jr. joined him on the campaign trail. This alignment has fueled speculation about whether Trump will accommodate RFK Jr.'s push for Fox Kennedy's appointment.

As her suitability for the role is considered, Fox Kennedy's background has come under scrutiny. She's previously stirred controversy within the CIA by reportedly submitting her memoir, "Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA," to a publisher without CIA approval.

Additionally, a resurfaced clip where Fox Kennedy criticized American foreign policy has come under fire, according to four Senate GOP sources who spoke to Axios.

"The only real way to disarm your enemy is to listen to them," she states in the 2016 Al Jazeera interview.

Originally published by Latin Times.