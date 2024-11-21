Another of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks was caught badmouthing their future boss in a resurfaced clip; this time, it's Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the appointed head of the department of health and human services, christening Trump supporters "belligerent idiots" and spotlighting that the only difference between Trump and Hitler is "Hitler had a plan."

"The way that you build a truly vicious Nationalist movement is to wed a relatively small core of belligerent idiots to a much larger group of opportunists and spineless fellow travelers whose primary function is to turn a blind eye to things," RFK Jr. imparted during a 2016 episode of his "Ring of Fire" radio show, according to reporting by CNN.

In another segment, RFK Jr. compared Trump to Hitler and Benito Mussolini for exploiting societal insecurities and xenophobia to build his support base. He conceded, however, that Trump "is not like Hitler" because "Hitler had a plan" and "was interested in policy."

Kaczynski shared another clip in which RFK Jr. called Chris Christie a "fleshy domino."

"We may not have that many outright Nazis in America, but we have plenty of cowards and bootlickers, and once those fleshy dominoes start tumbling into the Trump camp, the game is up," RFK Jr. said. "When you talk about fleshy dominoes, Chris Christie comes to mind."

And in a final damning clip, RFK Jr. accused Trump of making fear-based statements, ones encouraging Americans to "fear the Muslims" and "fear the Black people, particularly the big Black guy Obama who's destroying this country."

"Only one person has the genius and capacity to solve these things, and I'm not going to tell you how I'm going to do it. Just trust in me, vote for me, and everything will be great again," RFK Jr. continued.

Kennedy has since apologized for his comments in a statement to CNN.

"Like many Americans, I allowed myself to believe the mainstream media's distorted, dystopian portrait of President Trump. I no longer hold this belief and now regret having made those statements," he said.

